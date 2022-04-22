Skip to main content

Earl Thomas, Longhorns Legend & Former Cowboys Trade Target, Seeks NFL Comeback

Former Longhorns great Earl Thomas wants another crack at the NFL

Earl Thomas, whose off-field issues derailed his career, insists he’s ready to return to the NFL.

“I’m ready,” Thomas said on Friday. “I’m in shape. My timing is on point – I’m proud of that.”

Thomas, now 32, has not taken an NFL snap since the 2019 season, when the rest of the league in passing on signing him following his behavior-related release from the Baltimore Ravens.

Earl-Thomas-Falcons-Dan-Quinn
earl-thomas-jason-garrett
earl thomas blue ro

Thomas, a Texas native, and former Longhorns star was selected by the Seahawks in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. While with the Longhorns, Thomas was a force as well, making 65 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and eight interceptions with two touchdowns in his sophomore campaign.

That season, Thomas was named a consensus First-Team All-American.

He spent nine years with the Seahawks, totaling 664 tackles, 67 passes defended, 28 interceptions and 11 forced fumbles.

His desire, as expressed to ESPN, represents a challenge.

In 2019, the Baltimore Ravens signed Thomas to a four-year, $55 million contract but he played only one season with the team. The All-Pro safety played well enough - he had 49 tackles, four passes defended, two interceptions and two sacks - but the Ravens released Thomas in 2020 due to conduct detrimental to the team.

