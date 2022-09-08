Skip to main content
Nick Saban Learned About 'Horns Down' Taunting Penalty During Press Conference

© BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Saban discussed his prior knowledge of the horns down Big 12 taunting penalty.

The horns down penalty has become something of a controversial topic in college football in recent years. 

The Big 12 has made it a taunting penalty to display the gesture during play, resulting in a 15-yard penalty for those who decide to do it. 

Whether or not anyone at Texas really cares all too much about this penalty is a different story. 

Well, unless you're Tom Herman or Sam Ehlinger, both of who have a noted history of being riled up by horns down hand sign. 

However, with the Alabama Crimson Tide coming to town, it felt natural that Nick Saban might have something to say about the penalty ahead of the game. 

Of course, Saban did have something to say, but instead, he appeared to not know the penalty was a thing. 

“What’s that? I have not addressed it with the team, but I appreciate you letting me know that,” Saban said. “So, you know, we’ve got a lot of other things we need to really worry about. But I think that’s a good thing for me to go over with the team so I appreciate that.”

Even if Saban didn't know that the horns down penalty was a thing, there's no telling if this truly would have had any impact on the game. 

While the Longhorns are already heavy underdogs against the Crimson Tide, a laser-focused Saban could spell trouble for Texas come Saturday. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

