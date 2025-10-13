Longhorns Open As Heavy Favorites Over Kentucky
The Texas Longhorns bounced back nicely, dominating their rivals, the Oklahoma Sooners, at the Cotton Bowl 23-6. Now, though, they don't have time to spend too long celebrating the win, as they have to turn around and go on the road to take on the Kentucky Wildcats.
They will travel to Lexington to take on the Wildcats, who are 2-3 on the year, and 0-3 in conference play, but will be fresh off a bye week, giving them an extra week to prepare for their contest with the Longhorns.
Vegas isn't phased, though, listing the Longhorns as 12.5-point favorites when the lines opened Sunday morning, according to FanDuel SportsBook. This marks the sixth straight game the Longhorns will be favored in this season.
Continue The Streak
The Longhorns had early-season struggles, particularly on offense, heightened by an offensive line that struggled to help the team be effective moving the ball. Facing the number one pass rush in college football, though, they answered the call, stepping up when it mattered most and finding success against the Sooners for a top-10 win.
This is the second straight week Steve Sarkisian's team will be on the road, and the middle contest of a three-game road trip. The defense will play a significant role in this contest, as the Wildcats' offense ranks 11th in the country, averaging 331.6 yards per game, while the Longhorns' defense is 10th in the country, allowing 260.5 yards per game. That includes holding the Sooners to 258 yards in the Red River Rivalry.
Quarterback Arch Manning will look to continue his coming-out party after having one of his most efficient games of the season this past weekend, going 21 for 27 through the air for 166 yards and one touchdown, while also adding four rushes for 34 yards. His production was aided by the performance of Quintrevion Wisner, who ran for 94 yards on 22 rushes, averaging 4.3 yards per carry.
This will be a return trip for the Longhorns, as they welcomed the Wildcats to the Forty Acres last season in their year as conference foes. They would beat them handily, 31-14. Now they hit the road to face them, and Sarkisian wants to see his team continue to fight, something they showed in the Red River Rivalry against the Sooners, not waiting until it's too late to start generating points on offense and stops on defense when they need them the most.
The Longhorns will travel to Lexington to take on the Wildcats on Oct. 18 at 6:00 p.m. CT.