Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian named redshirt Quinn Ewers as his starting quarterback last week, moving sophomore and one-time starter Hudson Card as the backup.

However, Sarkisian's decision in no way means that Card will not be a part of the Longhorns' 2022 season.

In fact, Card's leadership skills were a major part of his value to the team well before Ewers was named the starter, and they continue to be going forward.

"Hudson is a very good player," Sarkisian continued. "He’s got great leadership skills. He’s got the utmost respect from our coaching staff and from his teammates. There’s a reason he’s on our leadership committee because of all of those things."

Another thing that Card holds in his favor over Ewers is experience, having played in seven games, and completing 51 of 83 passes for 590 yards and five touchdowns, with one interception.

And Depending on what happens from week to week that experience could end up being even more critical to the Longhorns' success than most realize.

“I’ve said all along, there’s probably going to come a point in the season - whether it’s one play, one drive, one game, two games - I don’t know, where we’re going to need Hudson Card to win a championship," Sarkisian said. "I’m excited for Quinn (Ewers) and excited for our team. But I also know that we are very fortunate to have Hudson be our backup and be in the situation that he’s in with the maturity and leadership that he has.”

Last year, Card began the season as the starter, with Sark choosing the more talented youth in Card over the more experienced Casey Thompson.

Card got off to a good start in Week 1, leading the Longhorns to a 38-18 season-opening win, but was eventually pulled in favor of Thompson in the team's 40-21 loss to Arkansas.

He never gained his starting duties back after that, though he was brought in intermittently in hopes of providing a spark off the bench.

Now just over a year later, with a layup against Louisiana Monroe to start the season, and a brutal test against No. 1 Alabama in Week 2, the roles could be reversed for Card this season.

And both Sarkisian and Card will be prepared for that possibility.

“You never know how games go," Sarkisian said. "Quinn's gonna be our starter. He's gonna go in there and play and, if need be, Hudson (Card) will be ready to go."

