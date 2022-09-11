Despite Injury, Quinn Ewers Bringing Swagger Back to Longhorns QB Position

When watching quarterbacks, sometimes it is fairly easy to tell who has that "it factor" immediately. They carry themselves with a bit of swagger as if they know just how good they are.

For the Texas Longhorns, they may have that guy at quarterback. Despite not playing all four quarters against the Alabama Crimson Tide, quarterback Quinn Ewers looked like the guy for the Longhorns.

Ewers, who exited the game in the first quarter with a sprained clavicle, looked surgical against the Crimson Tide defense. He completed 9 of 12 passes for 134 yards, including a 46-yard dime to receiver Xavier Worthy.

Meanwhile, Alabama's Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young didn't surpass Ewers' yardage total until the third quarter. Twelve passes is a small sample size, yes, but Ewers was dealing before leaving the game, showing exactly why he was such a coveted recruit.

Yes, you can play the "what if" game of what could've happened if Ewers didn't get hurt in the first quarter. Doing so, however, is relatively pointless and doesn't acknowledge how good the Longhorns played even after the loss of Ewers.

However, what can be said is that Ewers looks like he can be the guy. Despite the pressure and odds, he came out on fire and had no trouble dicing up the Alabama defense.

Could Ewers end up being a flash in the pan and not a quarterback for Texas to build around? Yes, yes he could. That doesn't seem to be the case for Ewers though. On just 12 passes, he brought an undeniable swagger to the table. If he can build on his performance against Alabama, then Steve Sarkisian may have hit the jackpot at the quarterback position.

