INJURY UPDATE: Sarkisian Says Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Has 'Clavicle Strain'; What's Next?

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns nearly pulled off the upset of the century on Saturday, falling just short of the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide 20-19 at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

One of the major causes of that loss was the injury to starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, who was forced to leave the game with 31 seconds to go in the first quarter after landing hard on his non-throwing shoulder.

Following the game, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian gave an update on Ewers' status, calling the injury a 'clavicle sprain.'

"(Quinn) has a clavicle sprain," Sarkisian said. "We don't know the severity quite yet. He's going to get an MRI."

Before leaving the game, Ewers had completed 9 of 12 passes for 134 yards, and his connection with Xavier Worthy looked to have the Crimson Tide defense on the ropes.

In place of Ewers, Longhorns backup Hudson Card has entered the game, and he was able to put 16 points on the board for the Horns.

The injury to Ewers is an eerie reminder to Longhorns fans of their 2009 national title matchup with the Crimson Tide, in which Texas star quarterback Colt McCoy was forced to exit the game early in the first quarter with a shoulder injury.

Could the Horns have pulled off the upset without the injury to Ewers? It seems likely.

They nearly did it without him in the game for three quarters.

Luckily for the Horns, while they aren't sure of the length of time of Ewers' injury yet, They do have the experience of Hudson Card to rely upon next week against the UTSA Road Runners and perhaps the trip to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech in two weeks.

The Longhorns will hope to have Ewers back available by the October 8 matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners in Dallas.

