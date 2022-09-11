Skip to main content
Texas QB Quinn Ewers Expected To Miss 4-6 Weeks With Clavicle Sprain

The earliest Quinn Ewers could return would be against No. 7 Oklahoma on early October.

There now is a timetable for Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers' return. 

According to reports, Ewers is expected to miss four to six weeks after suffering a left clavicle sprain in the Longhorns' 20-19 loss to No. 1 Alabama. Ewers was experiencing significant pain and underwent an MRI on Saturday that confirmed the diagnosis.

Ewers left in the first quarter after taking a hit against Crimson Tide outside linebacker Dallas Turner. He was taken to the locker room following the hit after being driven into the ground. 

Turner was flagged with a roughing the passer call after landing on Ewers' shoulder after the play, leading to a fresh set of downs and an eventual 1-yard touchdown run by Bijan Robinson

Ewers would return to the sidelines for the second half, wearing street clothes with his arm in a sling. The Longhorns turned to initial 2021 starter Hudson Card to close out Saturday's game. 

Ewers impressed early against Alabama's defense. He carved up the Crimson Tide's secondary, going 9-of-12 for 134 yards. Prior to the injury, Ewers connected with sophomore receiver Xavier Worthy for a 46-yard gain, placing the Longhorns at the Alabama 1-yard line. 

"I thought Quinn was in a really good rhythm when he was in the game," Sarkisian said postgame. "I felt really good about the way he was playing tonight against a really good defense."

Card, who started the season-opener against Louisiana in 2021, finished 14-of-22 passing for 158 yards. He led three scoring drives that were capped off by field goals from kicker Bert Auburn, including a 49-yard field goal with less than 90 seconds remaining. 

According to the timeline, the earliest fans should expect Ewers is back is Oct. 8 against No. 7 Oklahoma in the Red Rivers Showdown. 

Barring a setback, the latest time he should return would be against No. 11 Oklahoma State on Oct. 22. 

The Longhorns return to Royal-Memorial Stadium next Saturday to face UTSA at 7 p.m. 

LonghornsCountry.com will continue to keep you up to date with the status of Ewers moving forward. 

