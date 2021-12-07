Future Texas QB Murphy Leads High School To State Finals

Maalik Murphy will one day have a chance to represent Texas as its starting quarterback should the cards be in his favor. For now, he's enjoying his final days as a high school phenom.

Murphy helped lead Junipero Serra to the CIF Southern Section state title this past weekend, defeating Long Beach Poly in the California Regional Division 1-A championship. Cavaliers coach Scott Altenberg said his defense gave the team a chance.

Murphy gave his team the win.

With 3:25 remaining in the fourth quarter, Murphy worked quickly to give the Cavalier the lead once more. On second-and-16, the future Horns QB delivered a strike to wide receiver Troy Tw Crozier for a 75-yard touchdown pass that gave Serra a 21-17 victory.

The game became Altenberg's 200th win with the program. It became yet another highlight moment of Murphy's high school career.

“He had an out and I knew the corner was going to try to take away short,” Murphy told Damian Calhoun of the Daily Breeze. “I audibled … wanted him to go out and up, that’s what he did. I looked off the safety and got the ball to my playmaker.”

Murphy threw for three touchdowns on the night to help Serra head to its fourth CIF State appearance. The Cavaliers are set to face Liberty of Bakersfield in the CIF State championship game on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Serra currently holds a 10-4 record on the season. Saturday will mark Murphy's final game before joining the Longhorns.

Texas could very well look to Murphy to take first-team reps next season should he pick up Steve Sarkisian's offense with ease. Prior to the season finale against Kansas State, the Longhorns' first-year coach said that he would be looking at all options at QB.

Currently, both Casey Thompson and Hudson Card remain on the roster. The Horns could also look at signing former No. 2 QB prospect of the 2022 class Quinn Ewers, who elected to enter the transfer portal after one season at Ohio State.

Ewers, who graded out as SI99's No. 2 QB behind Cade Klubnik (Clemson) of Austin Westlake, elected to reclassify to begin profiting off of his name thanks to the new NIL ruling. He made over $1 million this past season and play in just two snaps for the Buckeyes.

An initial Texas commit under former coach Tom Herman, Ewers is expected to decide between Texas Tech, TCU, and the Longhorns as his next location. According to reports, the former Buckeye QB met with Sarkisian over the weekend.

Murphy, who currently is SI99's No. 7 QB prospect and ranks No. 54 overall. This season for the Cavaliers, he has thrown for 2,780 yards and 21 touchdowns against nine interceptions, while completing 64 percent of his passes. He currently holds a passer rating of 106.3.

