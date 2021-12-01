Can Longhorns Commit Maalik Murphy Win Starting QB Job in 2022?

2022 Texas QB commit Maalik Murphy is no stranger to adversity, but he also relishes a challenge.

When everyone was telling him to move on from Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, CA to an easier situation for his senior season, Murphy stuck it out with the Cavaliers.

The result? A South Section Division 3 Championship -- the first-ever for him and his teammates.

"It means everything to me honestly, this has been a dream and the plan my whole life basically," Murphy said in an exclusive interview with Longhornscountry.com. "I wanted to really leave my mark at Serra and it's kind of surreal that I get the opportunity to do that, in a fashion that you know we did it. Win the CIF championship and then move on to hopefully play for a state title and win that. so, It’s exciting."



Now, Murphy moves on to not only that state championship chance but will also be signing his letter of intent with the Unversity of Texas in just two weeks' time.

After enrolling at the 40 Acres this spring, Murphy will have a lot of work ahead of him, not the least of which is trying to earn the starting nod at quarterback -- a competition that Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian says is going to be open this spring.

That competition will be a challenge that Murphy looks forward to very much, and one he seems very confident that he can win.

"I feel great about competing for the job," Murphy said. "I've been competing my whole life. You know, I know there's gonna be competition there. I know there might be competition coming in with me. Hopefully, I am in a position to get the job and play as a true freshman."

What's more, is that Murphy loves what Sarkisian has done with the Texas offense, and is not surprised by its success.

"He did exactly what I expected him to do. We put up 50. You know over 50 points in multiple games," Murphy said. "It was no surprise what he did. That's totally what I expected. Coming from, you know what he did last year at Alabama. And now at Texas, you know it pretty much transferred over. Like exactly how I expected it to so it was no surprise."

Whether or not Murphy can beat out Hudson Card, Casey Thompson, or whoever else might come into the system via commitment or the NCAA Transfer Portal is unknown as of yet.

After all, Card and Thompson both have one year on Murphy in that system.

He certainly has the talent. This past summer, he finished second at the Elite 11 competition in Los Angeles, just behind the nation's top-rated QB, Cade Klubnik.

But will that be good enough to win the nod for one of the most scrutinized positions in college sports?

For Murphy, it is just the next step in his process, and another hill to climb in his maturation as a signal-caller

"It's nothing," Murphy said. "There's nothing I can't handle in my eyes so I'm ready for the challenge of course."

