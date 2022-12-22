Skip to main content

Could Duo of Longhorn RB's Cedric Baxter and Tre Wisner Earn Playing Time As Freshmen?

Despite losing Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson to the NFL, the Longhorns running back room has a bright future.

The Texas Longhorns have boasted some of the best running backs in college football history, from legends such as Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams to recent greats such as Bijan Robinson. 

Robinson, who won the Doak Walker, is off to the NFL after declaring for the draft and forgoing his senior year. Also making his way to the NFL will be Roschon Johnson, which means Texas will need to replace two talented backs next season. 

As it currently stands, the duo of Jonathon Brooks and Jaydon Blue have shown they can hold it down for the Longhorns at the running back position. 

However, the Longhorns added a pair of talented running backs on early signing day in Cedric Baxter and Tre Wisner. Steve Sarkisian believes both backs could earn playing time early on, comparing them to Reggie Bush and LenDale White who played as true freshmen at USC.

“I think freshmen can come in and play the running back position," Sarkisian said.  "You don’t want the same runner every year. We’re always trying to find — if we’re going to take two, how do they balance each other out?”

Baxter has flashed the talent to start from day one, and over his last two seasons recorded 376 carries for 3,093 yards and 41 touchdowns. Not to be left out, Wisner recorded 1,704 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns on 200 carries. 

The two backs offer two different elements, with Baxter sporting a 6-1, 215-pound frame while Wisner comes in at 5-11 and 180 pounds, as the combination of the two offers Steve Sarkisian and his staff the prototypical lightning and thunder backfield duo.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

peyton-bowen
Play
Recruiting

5-Star Safety Peyton Bowen Saga Comes To End With OU Commitment

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
Liona Lefau
Play
Football

Steve Sarkisian Emphasizes Impact of New Longhorns' LB Liona Lefau

LB Liona Lefau proves that the brand of Texas means something from coast to coast.

By Adam Glick
arch manning 34
Play
Football

Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Details Recruiting Impact Arch Manning Had on Texas

Arch Manning's pledge to the Texas Longhorns caused a colossal domino effect this past summer, as a slew of other recruits began to follow suit to Austin.

By Zach Dimmitt

Whether or not one of Baxter or Wisner supplants Brooks or Blue on the depth chart is, of course, yet to be seen. That being said, Texas is in an excellent position in the running back room despite losing two talented backs in Robinson and Johnson. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

peyton-bowen
Recruiting

5-Star Safety Peyton Bowen Saga Comes To End With OU Commitment

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
Liona Lefau
Football

Steve Sarkisian Emphasizes Impact of New Longhorns' LB Liona Lefau

LB Liona Lefau proves that the brand of Texas means something from coast to coast.

By Adam Glick
arch manning 34
Football

Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Details Recruiting Impact Arch Manning Had on Texas

Arch Manning's pledge to the Texas Longhorns caused a colossal domino effect this past summer, as a slew of other recruits began to follow suit to Austin.

By Zach Dimmitt
Arch Manning
News

Texas Longhorns Finish Early Signing Period With Top-3 Class

The Longhorns had a historic signing day in many respects finishing just behind two juggernauts for a top-3 class.

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_19667665
Men's Basketball

No. 7 Longhorns Basketball Dominate Louisiana

The Longhorns moved to 3-0 under interim head coach Rodney Terry on Wednesday night

By Matt Galatzan
rodney terry 3433
Men's Basketball

How to Watch, Preview: No. 7 Texas Longhorns vs. Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

Longhorns look to avoid a bad stocking against Louisiana ahead of the holiday break.

By Adam Glick
Malik Muhammad
Football

Texas Longhorns 2023 Early Signing Day Wrap: Who Makes Early Impact on Defense?

The Texas Longhorns officially added some elite defensive play-makers during Early Signing Day on Wednesday.

By Zach Dimmitt
Akana
News

Longhorns Sign Coveted EDGE Tausili Akana

The Longhorns got a big surprise on Early Signing Days, inking a signature from 4-star EDGE Tausii Akana

By Matt Galatzan