Despite TCU Loss, Kansas Still 'A Very Meaningful Game' For Texas Says Steve Sarkisian

While the Texas Longhorns have taken a step forward in year two under coach Steve Sarkisian, their 17-10 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday showed they still have plenty of room left for improvement.

However, there are still two games left in the season against two teams that both beat the Longhorns last season.

Up first, the Kansas Jayhawks. The Jayhawks came into Austin last season and beat the Longhorns 57-56 in overtime, setting a true low point of the season. Yes, the loss to TCU was disappointing, but Sarkisian is ready to focus on Kansas.

"Fortunately for us we get to play again Saturday in a very meaningful game against a very good opponent," Sarkisian said. "Kansas has got a nice football team. Coach Leipold has done a really nice job with that program. They're running the ball extremely well and very opportunistic defensively."

Despite Sarkisian emphasizing that the Longhorns are not treating this as a revenge game, there is no doubt that beating the Jayhawks would feel at least slightly satisfying.

Of course, doing so will be much easier said than done, especially with how explosive the Jayhawks are offensively. As well, the Longhorns are not fully out of contention for a Big 12 championship game after the TCU loss but just facing a tougher road to get there.

However, they can't afford to look past Kansas. Doing so last season resulted in one of the worst losses of Sarkisian's tenure at Texas so far. Closing the season strong with two straight wins is the ideal situation, but to do so the Longhorns must first get past Kansas.

