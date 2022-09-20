Texas Longhorns Week 4 Opponent Preview: Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Texas Longhorns will open up Big 12 Conference play against arch-rival Texas Tech. Joey McGuire, the new head coach of the Red Raiders, will be looking to build off the win over Houston in Week 2. The game should certainly provide plenty of fireworks just like last year's 70-35 barn burner win by the Longhorns.

The Red Raiders are experiencing a lot of turnover in their program as they only return two offensive linemen from last year's squad. Texas Tech is led by sophomore quarterback Donovan Smith. The offense remains explosive as Smith threw for a season-high 350 yards against Houston. The backfield remains talented with dual running backs Tahj Brooks and SaRodorick Thompson who combined for 1,068 yards and 17 touchdowns last season.

So far this season the Red Raiders have been inconsistent through three weeks. Last week the offense struggled to score against NC State as they lost 27-14 on the road. New coach Joey McGuire is trying to improve a unit that gave up an average of 30 points and over 400 yards a game in 2021. The key will be improving the secondary which allowed 268 passing yards per game and ranked last in the Big 12.

Texas Tech, like the Longhorns, has already been battle-tested. The Red Raiders have already faced Houston and traveled to NC State. Coach McGuire’s squad is currently 4-point underdogs.

September 24th will mark the 72nd all-time meeting between the schools with the series heavily favoring the Longhorns by a 54-17 margin.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

2022 Record: 2-1

Head Coach: Joey McGuire

McGuire is currently 2-1 in his coaching debut.

Offensive Set: Air Raid

Defensive Set: 3-3-5 and 3-4

Returning Starters on Offense: 5

The Red Raiders run an air raid offense for a reason, averaging 30.3 points per game in 2021.

Projected Starters on Offense:

QB: Donovan Smith

RB: SaRodorick Thompson

WR (X): J.J. Sparkman

WR (Z): Loic Fouonji

WR (H): Myles Price

TE: Baylor Cupp

LT: Caleb Rogers

LG: Weston Wright

OC: Cade Briggs

RG: Landon Peterson

RT: Monroe Mills

Returning Starters on Defense: 5

The Red Raiders ranked 7th in the Big 12, allowing 30.2 points per game in 2021.

Projected Starters on Defense:

Edge: Tyree Wilson

NT: Jaylon Hutchings

DT: Phillip Blidi

LB (SAM): Josiah Pierre

LB (MIKE): Krishon Merriweather

LB (WILL): Dimitri Moore

SPUR: Reggie Pearson JR.

CB: Adrian Frye

S: Dadrion Traylor-Demerson

S: Marquis Waters

CB: Malik Dunlap

