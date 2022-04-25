Skip to main content

Ex-Longhorns O-Lineman Tope Imade Rips Oklahoma's New NIL Collective

Former UT lineman questions whether Oklahoma's pockets are as deep as those at Texas.

Even after six years on the Forty Acres, former Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Tope Imade still seizes the opportunity to take jabs at the Oklahoma Sooners, which he did again on social media Friday. 

After it was announced Friday that Oklahoma had launched its new NIL Collective, 1Oklahoma, Imade took to Twitter on the comparisons between that new venture and UT's Clark Field Collective. 

Tope Imade

imade

"We have enough to pay players and exit the conference," Imade said. "They definitely can’t say the same."

1Oklahoma will allow players to make up to $50,000 in NIL earnings by working with non-profits. Imade seems to think OU is overstepping its spending limits for players, something he feels is a walk in the park for Texas. 

Tope Imade

tope

It's possible he feels the lack of action by Oklahoma to pay an early exit fee to the Big 12 en route to the SEC is a telling sign about OU's ability to live up to its elite expectations.

Of course, Imade certainly has some alma mater bias here. Based on his argument, UT's lack of action to pay an exit fee to the SEC could receive the same amount of criticism he's directing at Oklahoma.

Tope Imade

tope imade

Then again, the Longhorns seem to be one of NIL's most dominant forces at the moment. Since December, the program has installed three separate NIL initiatives that are focused on different things. 

The Clark Field Collective dedicates $10 million in NIL earnings for all UT athletes, while "The Pancake Factory" initiative has $50,000 directed toward earnings for future and current Longhorn offensive lineman. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Quinn Ewers
Play
Football

Longhorns Post Spring Depth Chart: Where Things Sit On Offense After Orange-White Game

The Longhorns wrapped up practice on Saturday, and we got the first look at how things could shake out next fall

By Matt Galatzan6 hours ago
6 hours ago
neyor worthy
Play
Football

Spring Game or Not, Texas Offense Proved Its Big-Play Capability

The Longhorns gave fans a show during Saturday night’s Orange-White Spring Game

By Zach Dimmitt7 hours ago
7 hours ago
USATSI_18097261
Play
Football

The Sign that Texas’ Chemistry May Be Coming Around

Steve Sarkisian's off-hand comment might be reason to believe that spring workouts were a success beyond X’s and O’s

By Matthew PostinsApr 24, 2022
Apr 24, 2022

And earlier this month, UT announced an NIL partnership with Opendorse. Through this partnership, Longhorn athletes will be able to create their own Opendorse profile that will allow them to tailor it to what they hope to gain out of NIL. Once they create these profiles, they will be able to hear pitches for NIL opportunities from businesses, vendors, etc. and be compensated for them.

Imade is certainly keeping tabs on the successes and endeavors of Texas athletics. But in just one simple tweet, he made a solid point about why the Longhorns are one of the leaders in the world of NIL. 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

Quinn Ewers
Football

Longhorns Post Spring Depth Chart: Where Things Sit On Offense After Orange-White Game

The Longhorns wrapped up practice on Saturday, and we got the first look at how things could shake out next fall

By Matt Galatzan6 hours ago
neyor worthy
Football

Spring Game or Not, Texas Offense Proved Its Big-Play Capability

The Longhorns gave fans a show during Saturday night’s Orange-White Spring Game

By Zach Dimmitt7 hours ago
USATSI_18097261
Football

The Sign that Texas’ Chemistry May Be Coming Around

Steve Sarkisian's off-hand comment might be reason to believe that spring workouts were a success beyond X’s and O’s

By Matthew PostinsApr 24, 2022
Austin Todd 3
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas Wins 13-4 to Sweep Weekend Series Against Baylor

The Longhorns wrap up their weekend series against the Bears on Sunday.

By Connor ZimmerleeApr 24, 2022
NFL 2
Football

Texas Spring Football: Longhorns Improve, But Ready For Rebounding Season?

Texas still has some kinks to work on, but the Longhorns seem to hitting their stride as spring practice concludes

By Cole ThompsonApr 24, 2022
Quinn Ewers
Football

WATCH: Quinn Ewers Drops Dime to Isaiah Neyor for Touchdown

Quinn Ewers made a beautiful throw to Isaiah Neyor for a touchdown during the annual Spring game on Saturday

By Tomer BarazaniApr 24, 2022
e457bhpwuamf-z0
Football

Steve Sarkisian: Both Justice Finkley and Aaron Bryant Have A 'Bright Future at Texas'

Sarkisian offered praise to both Finkley and Bryant following the spring game on Saturday.

By Connor ZimmerleeApr 24, 2022
USATSI_18093878
News

Card Shines, Ewers Impresses in Longhorns Orange-White Spring Game

Hudson Card showed growth from the 2021 season, but Quinn Ewers showed upside in his passing for Texas football.

By Cole ThompsonApr 24, 2022