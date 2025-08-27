Arch Manning Lands Three-Year NIL Deal Before Texas Longhorns Season Opener
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is about to begin his first full season as a starter on the Forty Acres with a massive trip to Columbus to take on the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes this Saturday.
The hype surrounding Manning's 2025 season is unmatched by any other quarterback entering Week 1, and rivals the excitement of players like Tim Tebow and Johnny Manziel.
But before kickoff, Manning is adding another major deal to his already deep bag of NIL contracts.
Arch Manning Lands Three-Year Deal With Warby Parker Glasses
Per reports from On3's NIL page, Manning has announced a new deal with Warby Parker glasses, pointing to his long-standing use of the brand dating back to when he was a kid.
According to Kirk Bohls of the Houston Chronicle, Manning's deal with Warby Parker is for three years
Arch and his father Cooper Manning are featured in the new commerical, bringing their usual humor and sarcasm to the table. The ad features old pictures of Arch wearing glasses when he was a child.
"I think it was the glasses," Arch says.
"Yeah. Maybe," Cooper responds.
Take a look:
Two other notable Longhorns addressed their eyesight this offseason. Texas wide receiver Ryan Wingo and linebacker Colin Simmons both underwent Lasik eye surgery headed into the season, a procedure that could certainly pay dividends down the line.
As for Manning, he will need his eyesight to be at peak performace while going against an Ohio State defense that features stars like safety Caleb Downs and linebacker Sonny Styles.
The game will mark Manning's third-career start after he started wins over Louisiana-Monroe and Mississippi State last season.
As mentioned previously, it's hard to remember a quarterback receiving this much hype headed into the season.
“I don’t think we’ve really seen anything like this,” SEC Network's Paul Finebaum said. “You can go back to [Johnny Manziel] in the year after he won the Heisman as a freshman, but that was all about controversy. [Tim Tebow] had already established himself as a freshman as part of a national championship team, as he was the backup. I don’t think there’s ever been anything like Arch Manning. When you listen to him, you start to think, he’s so savvy. But, then again, let’s not forget his two uncles are in the television business.”
Manning and the Longhorns will kick off against Ohio State on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.