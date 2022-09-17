Live In-Game Updates: Roschon Johnson TD, Longhorns 7, UTSA 3

AUSTIN — The No. 21 Texas Longhorns and UTSA Roadrunners meet Saturday in Austin for the first all-time meeting between the two programs.

The Longhorns (1-1) are coming off a gut-wrenching 20-19 loss to the then top-ranked Alabama Crimson last week. But, despite the loss, the Horns were vaulted into the AP poll and are now ranked for the first time this season.

The Roadrunners (1-1) have been in two tight games to begin the year, falling 37-35 to the Houston Cougars in a season-opening double-overtime loss before topping Army last week in overtime, 41-38.

UTSA is coming off a program-best 12-2 record last season under coach Jeff Traylor. The Runners won their first C-USA title in school history but eventually lost in the Frisco Bowl to San Diego State

UTSA is led once again by quarterback Frank Harris, who is in his fourth year as the starting signal-caller. A primary reason for UTSA’s success, he’s coming off a career-best year that saw him post 33 total touchdowns and over 3,700 yards of total offense.

Make sure to keep it locked in with LonghornsCountry.com as we provide live in-game updates and breaking news from Austin for Saturday’s matchup against UTSA.

The Roadrunners have won the toss and will defer to the second half. Texas will receive the opening kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER

Bijan Robinson takes the first carry of the game five yards before getting stuffed on the second rush. His third touch also resulted in nothing, but the Longhorns went for it on fourth-and-short on another Robinson run.

Keilan Robinson got in on the early fun with a 10-yard catch-and-run for the first down.

Hudson Card looked for Xavier Worthy on a deep shot but the battle for the ball forced it to fall incomplete. He looked for him again one play later, but the deep pass resulted in a third-down incompletion as well.

Punter Daniel Trejo sent it away for a touchback.

change of possession

Harris connects with tight end Oscar Cardenas for an 11-yard gain on UTSA's second play from scrimmage.

He found Cardenas again for a seven-yard gain on third down to pick up the first. The Longhorns defense then stuffed running back Brenden Brady on the next play before Harris scrambled for 10 yards on his own.

The Roadrunners nearly had a huge opening touchdown on a Harris deep ball to Joshua Cephus, but the offensive line was called for an illegal shift which negated the score.

A few plays later, Harris threw a strike to receiver Zakhari Franklin for a 10-yard pickup on 3rd and 3.

Harris escaped a would-be sack to pick up a few yards at the Texas 15-yard line as the Roadrunners faced another third down, which they converted on another catch from Franklin.

Harris darted a pass right at the goal line that was caught by Cephus, but he stopped at the one-yard line by Texas' Anthony Cook. D'Shawn Jamison came up the deflection on 3rd and goal.

The Roadrunners elected to go for it on 4th and goal, but a false start killed any chance they had at a touchdown.

FIELD GOAL UTSA: The Roadrunners put together a lengthy 20-play, 74-yard drive that ended with kicker Jared Sackett nailing a 24-yard field goal. UTSA took a 3-0 lead after having the ball for 8:27.

change of possession

Card begins Texas' second posession with a completion to Worthy, who runs 19 yards for a first down.

Bijan nearly broke free for a big gain on the next play but was stopped short for a three-yard gain.

Roschon Johnson got in on the action, breaking tackles and reversing field for an impressive four-yard run.

Card looked deep for Worthy on the next play but the ball was slightly overthrown as he was unable to make the catch in the end zone.

Jordan Whittington took a short touch pass a few plays later for an 11-yard gain.

END OF FIRST QUARTER: UTSA 3, Texas 0

Johnson came away with an impressive one-handed catch who picked up 19 yards on the catch-and-run.

TOUCHDOWN TEXAS: Then on the next play, Johnson came with another grab and sped his way into the end zone for an 11-yard score. Texas took a 7-3 lead.

change of possession

