How to Watch: Longhorns vs. UTSA

The Texas Longhorns earned some respect with its 20-19 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, moving into No. 21 in the AP Top 25. Now, the Longhorns (1-1) have to avoid the trap from UT-San Antonio on Saturday.

The Longhorns host the Roadrunners (1-1), which is growing into one of the best Group of 5 programs in the country. Coached by former Longhorns assistant coach Jeff Traylor, UTSA nearly upset then-ranked Houston two weeks ago, losing to the Cougars in triple overtime. Last week, UTSA went to West Point, N.Y., and defeated Army West Point in overtime, 41-38.

UTSA isn’t afraid to take on anyone, and the Roadrunners are catching Texas at a time in which they are proud of how they played against the Crimson Tide, but still hurting from a loss.

Texas will be without quarterback Quinn Ewers, who will miss the next several weeks with a clavicle injury to his non-throwing shoulder. Several other Longhorns are banged up, too.

This is the first time that Texas and UTSA will meet. The Roadrunners program has been around for a little over a decade. The program has never been better, as it reached the Conference USA title game last season and won a program-high 12 games.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Longhorns matchup against the Crimson Tide on Saturday morning:

Game Information: Texas Longhorns vs. UTSA Roadrunners

Date/Time: Saturday, September 17 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Texas minus-11

Over/Under: 61.5

Moneyline: Texas -500 (-118), Alabama +350 (-110)

TV/Streaming: Longhorn Network (Lowell Galindo, Sam Acho, Alex Chappell), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network/104.9 The Horn (Austin Flagship); SiriusXM channel 99 or 199 and SXM App channel 953.

