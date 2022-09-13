Skip to main content
How to Watch: Longhorns vs. UTSA

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

How to Watch: Longhorns vs. UTSA

The Longhorns will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the UTSA Roadrunners. Here is how to watch and listen.

The Texas Longhorns earned some respect with its 20-19 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, moving into No. 21 in the AP Top 25. Now, the Longhorns (1-1) have to avoid the trap from UT-San Antonio on Saturday.

The Longhorns host the Roadrunners (1-1), which is growing into one of the best Group of 5 programs in the country. Coached by former Longhorns assistant coach Jeff Traylor, UTSA nearly upset then-ranked Houston two weeks ago, losing to the Cougars in triple overtime. Last week, UTSA went to West Point, N.Y., and defeated Army West Point in overtime, 41-38.

UTSA isn’t afraid to take on anyone, and the Roadrunners are catching Texas at a time in which they are proud of how they played against the Crimson Tide, but still hurting from a loss.

Texas will be without quarterback Quinn Ewers, who will miss the next several weeks with a clavicle injury to his non-throwing shoulder. Several other Longhorns are banged up, too.

This is the first time that Texas and UTSA will meet. The Roadrunners program has been around for a little over a decade. The program has never been better, as it reached the Conference USA title game last season and won a program-high 12 games.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Longhorns matchup against the Crimson Tide on Saturday morning:

Game Information: Texas Longhorns vs. UTSA Roadrunners

Date/Time: Saturday, September 17 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas

Betting via SI SportsBook

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talks with Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban before the game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Football

'Rat Poison': How Texas Is Planning To Avoid Setback Following National Praise

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is taking a play out of Nick Saban's book to avoid the pressure.

By Cole Thompson
sarkisian
Play
Football

Longhorns No. 2 in Fan Nation Big 12 Poll

Despite one-point loss to Alabama, the Longhorns not only moved up in the poll but received a first-place vote.

By Matthew Postins
Stojaković
News

Longhorns Received Weekend Visit from 2023 F Andrej Stojaković, Son of Ex-NBA Sharpshooter

Texas made sure to entice one of its top recruiting targets with an official visit that drew some attention for more reasons than one.

By Zach Dimmitt

Spread: Texas minus-11

Over/Under: 61.5

Moneyline: Texas -500 (-118), Alabama +350 (-110)

TV/Streaming: Longhorn Network (Lowell Galindo, Sam Acho, Alex Chappell), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network/104.9 The Horn (Austin Flagship); SiriusXM channel 99 or 199 and SXM App channel 953.

You can follow Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talks with Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban before the game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Football

'Rat Poison': How Texas Is Planning To Avoid Setback Following National Praise

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is taking a play out of Nick Saban's book to avoid the pressure.

By Cole Thompson
sarkisian
Football

Longhorns No. 2 in Fan Nation Big 12 Poll

Despite one-point loss to Alabama, the Longhorns not only moved up in the poll but received a first-place vote.

By Matthew Postins
Stojaković
News

Longhorns Received Weekend Visit from 2023 F Andrej Stojaković, Son of Ex-NBA Sharpshooter

Texas made sure to entice one of its top recruiting targets with an official visit that drew some attention for more reasons than one.

By Zach Dimmitt
A Texas fan celebrates an Alabama fumble that was recovered by the Longhorns during the game at Royal Memorial Stadium on Sep. 10, 2022. Aem Texas Vs Alabama 4
Football

Alabama Star Will Anderson Praises Longhorns Fans as 'Loudest Environment' He Has Played In

The Longhorns fanbase had DKR rocking on Saturday vs Alabama

By Matt Galatzan
Steve Sarkisian
Football

Game Time Announced for Longhorns Conference Opener vs. Texas Tech

The Longhorns hit the road in Week 4 to open Big 12 play against the Red Raiders.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Special assistant to the head coach Gary Patterson of the Texas Longhorns walks on the field during the Orange-White Spring Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on April 23, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
Football

Texas Assistant Potential Scott Frost Replacement at Nebraska?

CBS Sports listed a member of Sarkisian's staff as a potential replacement for Scott Frost at Nebraska.

By Connor Zimmerlee
utsa-roadrunner-football-coach-jeff-traylor
Football

Texas Longhorns Week 3 Opponent Preview: UTSA Roadrunners

The Longhorns welcome the reigning Conference-USA champions to Austin on Saturday

By Matt Galatzan
ewers
Football

Sarkisian Gives Injury Updates For Longhorns Stars Ewers, Robinson, Jamison and Card

Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian provided positive injury updates for his star players on Monday

By Matt Galatzan