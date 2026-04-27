Ranking the Texas Longhorns’ Most Impactful 2026 NFL Draft Departures

Texas had six players selected in the 2026 NFL draft, and several more went undrafted. The Longhorns have been one of the best teams at producing NFL talent under head coach Steve Sarkisian, and with that comes the challenge of replenishing talent.

Which of the six players drafted in 2026 will leave the biggest holes on the Longhorns’ roster as Texas aims to make its return to the College Football Playoff?

Ranking Texas’s Most Impactful Losses in 2026 NFL Draft

6) DJ Campbell

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman DJ Campbell against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For the last three seasons, DJ Campbell has been starting at right guard for Texas. Last season, it was important to have him as a reliable option on the interior; the left guard spot was a rotation of multiple players.

However, the Longhorns’ offensive line struggled as a whole. There were multiple loose ends, which is why Texas made such an effort to improve it over the offseason. Texas may have a better offensive line in 2026 than in 2025, so it is well-equipped to move on from Campbell.

5) Trey Moore

Texas Longhorns linebacker Trey Moore rushes to the backfield during the second quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

As a versatile defensive player, Trey Moore will be hard to replace. He played primarily on the defensive line earlier in his career but split his time in the box as an off-the-ball linebacker in 2025. This helped him elevate his game and become an early Day 3 pick.

Moore played five seasons of college football, three with UTSA and two with Texas. He recorded 50.0 tackles for a loss and 30.5 sacks in his college career and was named the 2023 AAC Defensive Player of the Year. Brad Spence will likely fill into Moore’s role as the linebacker/edge rusher hybrid.

4) Jack Endries

Texas tight end Jack Endries speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

While he may not have been as statistically dominant in 2025 as he was with Cal in 2024, Jack Endries played an important role as the Longhorns’ every-down tight end. He was one of two tight ends on the roster with over 200 snaps — Endries had 622, and Jordan Washington had 204.

This impact goes beyond Endries’ 346 yards and three touchdowns and is amplified by the program’s exodus at tight end. Washington left for North Carolina, leaving Texas with a returning tight end room that combined for four catches and 54 yards.

Michael Masunas could step up as a transfer addition from Michigan State, but it still requires some projection. He has 24 career receptions, while Endries had 33 in 2025.

3) Michael Taaffe

Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe celebrates after the Kentucky Wildcats fail to score during overtime at Kroger Field. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Texas has a promising defensive back room, and safety is a position group with depth. Between Jelani McDonald, Derek Williams Jr., Xavier Filsaime and Jonah Williams, the Longhorns have a lot of intriguing players.

Regardless, none of them are two-time All-Americans like Michael Taaffe. In five seasons with Texas, he recorded 222 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, seven interceptions and 14 passes defended. He was also nearly as impactful off the field as on the field.

2) Malik Muhammad

Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad celebrates after he intercepts a pass thrown by Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer during the first half at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

His fall to the fourth round brought questions of whether he should have returned to school for his senior season. Texas could have certainly used Malik Muhammad on its defense in 2026. Rutgers transfer Bo Mascoe is looking like an excellent pick-up, and he and Muhammad would have been a strong duo.

Kade Phillips and Kobe Black are intriguing options at outside corner, but the All-SEC cornerback was improving every year. Texas will miss having a reliable zone defender like Muhammad and hopes one of this year's starters can live up to the standard that was set.

1) Anthony Hill Jr.

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. celebrates with linebackers Barryn Sorrell and Trey Moore after a play during the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

He was the only Longhorn to be selected in the top 100 this season, and it was for a reason. Anthony Hill Jr. has been an impact player since he stepped foot in Austin, Texas, and is coming off back-to-back All-American seasons.

Hill had 69 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles in 2025. He ends his Texas career with 249 tackles, 31.5 tackles for a loss and 17.0 sacks. He led the SEC in tackles for loss (16.5) as a sophomore in 2024.

The Longhorns had the resources to replace Hill. The middle of the field will be patrolled by a combination of Ty’Anthony Smith, Rasheem Biles and Justin Cryer. The latter two were added in the transfer portal, and Biles will likely take on Hill’s role as the weak-side linebacker. Regardless, his athleticism and stat-stuffing ability will not be easy to replicate.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.