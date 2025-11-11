Michael Taaffe Is Ready to Make A Difference vs. Georgia
Texas safety Michael Taaffe will return to the field this week after missing the past two games due to a thumb injury. Now back in action for the Longhorns, he is a much-welcome return as the team prepares to face the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs.
Speaking on his journey returning from his thumb injury, Taaffe says it was certainly a frustration being on the sidelines.
Michael Taaffe's Return
"It's been a new challenge for me, I think it's been a little frustrating, but we play a sport where injuries happen," Taaffe said on Monday. "I leaned hard on my faith and understood that there is good that comes out of it and just tried to switch my role to trying to be a playmaker on the field to trying to be a playmaker off the field."
Taaffe's injury occurred in Texas's 16-13 overtime victory over Kentucky, causing him to miss the subsequent games against Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. Despite being without their second-team All-American safety, the Longhorns prevailed in both contests keeping their win streak in the SEC alive.
Though Taaffe could not play against Mississippi State a few weeks ago, he was still a presence in the game, coming out to call the coin toss at the start of overtime.
"I think coach [Sarkisian] believes in me as a leader, and so he knew I was locked into the game for Mississippi State," Taaffe said.
Taaffe has certainly been one of the faces of this Texas team, now in his fifth season with the Longhorns. Last season, he faced Georgia twice inclduing the SEC championship game, with Texas losing in both matchups.
Despite last year's results, Taaffe says it's this weekend's game that has his attention.
"I kind of just look at the team that I've seen on tape this year," Taaffe said. "I don't look at last year, I don't look at the years before, I look at this year and who they got."
Taaffe and the Texas defense will have their work cut out for them while facing Georgia. The Bulldogs currently average about 33 points per game and are fourth in the SEC in rushing yards per game. Texas, meanwhile, has the top rushing defense in the conference, allowing nearly 79 yards per game. Georgia's offense averages 197.2 yards per game on the ground.
Saturday's game is set for 6:30 CT and will air on ABC.