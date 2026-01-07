Longhorns Land Talented Defensive Back Out of the Portal From the Big Ten

The Texas Longhorns were on the unfortunate end of the transfer portal at the season's end, experiencing a handful of departures on defense, and particularly in their secondary ahead of the 2026 season.

Now, though, the Longhorns are reloading, using the portal to their own benefit. According to multiple reports, they have landed a commitment from Bo Mascoe, one of the top defensive backs available in the portal, who will step in looking to make an immediate impact for new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

Mascoe was with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights last season and put up impressive stats in the Big Ten, despite a roster around him that was in a rebuilding phase. Now he brings his talent to the Forty Acres, looking to build on his success there.

Climbing the Ranks

Sep 21, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Jaylin Lane (83) jumps for a pass against Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Bo Mascoe (3) during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Mascoe is a true example of a player who built up his own stock over time. as he was ranked as a three-star cornerback and the number 85th ranked player at the position coming out of high school. After the past two seasons, though, he has surpassed that initial ranking and entered the transfer portal as the number five-ranked cornerback available.

After a freshman season where he saw limited playing time, credited with just two tackles during the 2023 season, he would explode onto the scene the next year. Mascoe would finish with 49 tackles, including 27 of them as solo tackles, with four passes defended, a fumble recovery, and an interception.

The Kissimmee, Florida, native would prove this past season that the 2024 production wasn't a fluke, and he is capable of consistently putting up those numbers. He would finish the year with 48 tackles, including 29 solo tackles. He would once again prove to be a great coverage cornerback, ending the year with four passes defended and an interception, while also forcing two fumbles.

Mascoe will not step into a Longhorns secondary that, while loaded with talent, lacks the experience needed for their tough schedule next season. After losing their three most experienced defensive players, Michael Taaffe, Jaylon Guilbeau, and Malik Muhammad, Mascoe will have an immediate role to make a difference on the field, while also coaching up the future of the secondary for the Longhorns.

He marks the _ commitment for the Longhorns and pushes their transfer portal class rankings up to number _ in the country. With the transfer portal closing on January 16, the Longhorns will still be looking to add for next season.

