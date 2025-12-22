Michigan Forced to Make Major Coaching Change Ahead of Citrus Bowl vs. Texas

As the offseason of college football approaches, coaches across the country are leaving their current programs for new ones. One of these coaches is Michigan offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, who has left the Wolverines for the Mizzou Tigers. With his departure, Michigan will look to a new coach to assume Lindsey's duties in the upcoming Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

Taking over play-calling duties for Michigan will likely be Wolverines tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator Steve Casula.

Steve Casula Takes Over As Offensive Coordinator

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) tackles Michigan Wolverines running back Bryson Kuzdzal (24) during the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to ESPN, Lindsey signed a three-year deal with the Tigers to take over as the team's offensive coordinator. After spending only a single season with the Wolverines, he left in the aftermath of the recent Sherrone Moore scandal, which led to the firing of the former Michigan head coach.

Casula is in his second season with the Wolverines as an assistant coach, but previously worked with Michigan from 2019 to 2021 as an offensive analyst. Nearly eclipsing 20 years of coaching experience, this will not be Casula's first time taking on a team's offensive playcalling.

Casula previously held stints as the offensive coordinator at Davenport, Ferris State and, most recently, UMASS. While with Massachusetts, the Minutemen offense averaged 22.5 points per game, 163.5 rushing yards per game, 181.8 passing yards per game and 345.2 total yards per game.

Now he takes on perhaps his toughest challenge yet as an offensive playcaller, taking on the Texas Longhorns in the Citrus Bowl.

Texas has undergone some coaching changes as well, on the opposite side of the ball, recently firing defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski and hiring Will Muschamp in his stead.

While the Texas defense didn't perform to expectations this season and has had various players opt out of the Citrus Bowl, they still boast some of the best young talent in the nation. Defensive players set not to play in the Longhorns' upcoming contest include linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., safety Michael Taaffe, defensive lineman Ethan Burke, cornerback Malik Muhammad and linebacker Trey Moore.

This will mean the Longhorns will get an early look at perhaps some of the players that will be the core of next season's defense. Some young names like Jonah Williams and Bo Barnes likely be given a chance to play significant minutes, and will hope to put a stop to Casula and the Michigan offense.

With the turmoil that Michigan has undergone over the past few weeks, perhaps Casula can bring some stability to the offense after Lindsey's exit.