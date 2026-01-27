Texas QB Arch Manning Receives Major Postseason Recognition

The Davey O'Brien Foundation recently announced its Postseason Great 8, which recognizes eight quarterbacks for their individual performances during bowl games and College Football Playoff contests.

Among those honored is Texas Longhorns' quarterback Arch Manning, who was named alongside other quarterbacks that performed at a high level in the postseason. Against the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl, Manning completed 21 of 34 passes for 221 passing yards and two touchdowns. The sophomore also dominated in the ground game with 155 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries.

Other quarterbacks to receive Postseason Great 8 recognition include Miami's Carson Beck, Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss, Utah’s Devon Dampier, Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, Dante Moore of Oregon, TCU’s Ken Seals and Houston's Conner Weigman.

Finished the season strong 🤘@ArchManning was named to the Davey O’Brien Award’s Postseason Great 8 pic.twitter.com/KJi7nqWMRb — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) January 26, 2026

While the Longhorns' season may not have turned out exactly as they had imagined, Manning's inclusion on the Postseason Great 8 highlights the expectations for the quarterback's 2026 season.

With a top-10 transfer portal class, and some notable returners on the defensive side of the football, the expectations for Texas this coming season are sky-high.

A Sign of What's to Come

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

With how Manning performed in the latter half of the season, there's reason to believe that his performance against Michigan is just a sneak peek of what's to come next season. After inconsistent performances against No. 2 Ohio State and Florida during Texas' first five games, the quarterback seemed to flip a switch in the Red River Rivalry against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Not only did Manning become more comfortable in head coach Steve Sarkisian's offense as the season progressed, he also appeared to take on more of a leadership role within the program. Given the growth he showed in his sophomore season, it's no surprise that he's once again a frontrunner to contend for the 2026 Heisman Trophy.

While there were games where Manning dominated through the air, his performance against the Wolverines showcased a different dimension of his game. Facing a Michigan defense that's know for their ability to stop the run, the quarterback recorded a career-high 155 rushing yards. The performance reminded many that while he may not show it off, Manning still has the tools of a dual-threat quarterback.

It's safe to say that Manning and the Longhorns will be tested early in the 2026 season. After the conclusion of the 2025 regular season, Sarkisian told the media that Texas would honor the home-and-home series with the Ohio State Buckeyes. If Manning can perform at a high level against an elite defense, it could set the tone for both the Longhorns and their star quarterback's season.

