Standout Mississippi State Linebacker To Miss First Half vs. Texas Longhorns
This past weekend, Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Zakari Tillman was ejected from the team's game against the Florida Gators after being tagged with a targeting penalty in the second half.
Now Tillman will miss the first half of the Bulldogs' game this Saturday against the Texas Longhorns, according to On3.
What Impact Will Tillman's Absence Make
So far this season, Tillman has done a little bit of everything for the Bulldogs, a presence at every level of the field. Through seven games, Tillman has recorded 28 total tackles, three tackles-for-loss, a sack and an interception.
Now the Bulldogs will be without Tillman for at least the first half against a Texas team that has struggled offensively at various points this season. Tillman joined the Bulldogs as a three-star recruit and the No. 27-ranked linebacker in Mississippi. Now a junior with Mississippi, he will have to watch from the sidelines for half of Saturday's game.
The Longhorns are 11th in total yards and rushing yards per game and 13th in passing yards. After a disappointing performance against the Kentucky Wildcats, it seems that the offense is still looking to find its rhythm against conference opponents.
Mississippi State, meanwhile, doesn't fare much better on the defensive end of the ball in the SEC this season. The Bulldogs are 12th in the SEC in total yards allowed per game and 14th in rushing yards allowed per game. The team, though, is much more impressive in its pass defense, allowing about 187 passing yards per game, ranking fifth in the SEC.
Without Tillman, the Bulldogs will look to other linebackers to pick up the slack, including Nic Mitchell and Branden Jennings. Mitchell currently sits with 36 total tackles on the season, along with half a tackle-for-loss. Meanwhile, Jennings tallies 29 total tackles and a pass breakup.
Many of the Loghorns' issues have been rooted in the team's offensive line problems, allowing quarterback Arch Manning little time in the pocket to find opportunities and connect with receivers. Instead, Manning has been rushed into off-target throws, leading to difficult outings on offense.
If Texas continues to struggle on the offensive end, then the Bulldogs may have an opportunity to earn its first win in the SEC this season. Two of Mississippi's State's three losses in conference were by a touchdown or less, losing by seven to Tennessee and by two against Florida.
Nearly upset by the Kentucky Wildcats, who are also looking its first win in conference this season, the Longhorns need to keep an eye out for a Mississippi State team whose record does not reflect how dangerous they may be.