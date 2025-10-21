Longhorns Country

Anthony Hill's Pick for Texas Longhorns 'Scariest' Defender Might Surprise You

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. shared his pick for the "scariest" defender. Spolier alert: it's not himself.

Aaron Raley

Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates after the Kentucky Wildcats fail to score in overtime at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates after the Kentucky Wildcats fail to score in overtime at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
The Texas Longhorns defense has been one of the best in the entire country ever since Steve Sarkisian took over in 2021, and especially since the Burnt Orange joined the Southeastern Conference in 2024.

2025 hasn't been much different, with the defense a key reason as to why the team is currently 5-2 thus far in the season, with quarterback Arch Manning still slowly finding his footing at the team's new starting quarterback.

And while defensive lineman Colin Simmons, safety Michael Taaffe, and linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. are the clear leaders of the Texas defense, there are many players that fly under the radar that are just as effective on that side of the line of scrimmage.

"He Got Them Big Muscles"

In his pregame press conference on Monday, Hill Jr. was asked about the "scariest" player on the Longhorns defense, and his answer was one of those lesser-known players.

Purdue Boilermakers defensive lineman Cole Brevard (91) walks the field before the game against the Oregon State Beavers.
Sep 21, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive lineman Cole Brevard (91) walks the field before the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

"Oh, Cole Brevard," Hill said confidently, with a slight chuckle. "Cole Brevard probably our scariest guy, I mean, you look at how big he is, he got them big muscles, but yeah, I would say that Cole Brevard is probably the scariest guy on our defense."

Brevard, a graduate transfer from the Purdue Boilermakers, is truly a "scary" player, physically, a 6'3, 346-pound, defensive lineman.

It's hard to think of many people that would want that running full speed at them as a quarterback.

Brevard, through seven games, is currently on pace to set a career-high in total tackles, currently with 11, set to pass the 19 that he had last year with Purdue.

Statistically, the lineman is coming off his best game of the season against the Kentucky Wildcats this past Saturday, with three total tackles including 0.5 tackles for loss, having achieved two total tackles in the season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes, as well as against the UTEP Miners, Sam Houston State Bearkats, and Florida Gators, a great replacement on the defensive front for Albert Collins, who is now in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Texas defense was a notorious factor during their win over the Wildcats Saturday night, forcing the turnover on downs that put Mason Shipley in a perfect position to boot the game-winning field goal through the uprights.

The Longhorns will look to find an improvement in the offensive side of the line of scrimmage when they continue their road slate in Starkville against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who are currently searching for their first conference win of the 2025 campaign.

Aaron Raley
