Multiple Longhorns Earn SEC Weekly Honors After Dominant Showings vs. Sooners

The Texas Longhorns claimed their first SEC victory of the season on Saturday against the Oklahoma Sooners, and several Longhorns players have been recognized for their efforts in the matchup.

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Deion Burks (4) reacts after Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) intercepts a pass in the end zone in the first half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Deion Burks (4) reacts after Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) intercepts a pass in the end zone in the first half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The SEC has released their Football Players of the Week for Oct. 13, and several Texas Longhorns made the cut for their performances against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry.

The Longhorns took down the Sooners with a final score of 23-6, and this week’s SEC honors affirm the well-roundedness of this victory.

These three Texas players were recognized for their efforts:

DB Malik Muhammad - Defensive Player of the Week

Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhamma
Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) celebrates after he intercepts a pass thrown by Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (not pictured) during the first half at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Muhammad helped lead the Longhorns’ dominant defensive performance on Saturday at the Cotton Bowl, a game in which the Sooners quarterback John Mateer and his offense failed to score a touchdown.

Mateer finished the matchup with three interceptions, two of which were caught by none other than Muhammad. He earned both of these interceptions in the first half, helping set the tone for a second-half shutout by Texas' defense.

The second of these interceptions came in the end zone to prevent the Sooners from adding a touchdown to their two field goals before halftime. Mateer had only thrown three interceptions all season prior to this matchup, adding significance to Muhammad’s ability to get two against him.

The defensive back also recorded a tackle for loss and a pass breakup on Saturday, and he looks to continue disrupting the pass offenses of SEC opponents throughout the remainder of the season.

WR Ryan Niblett - Co-Special Teams Player of the Week 

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Niblet
Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Niblett (21) returns a punt for touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second half at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Niblett picked the right time to log his first-ever punt return touchdown. The sophomore returned Oklahoma’s punt 75 yards into the endzone, helping increase the margin of Texas’ lead to two scores with just under 10 minutes left to play. 

He became just the third Longhorn in history to return a punt for a touchdown against the Sooners, with the prior two being in 1932 and 2013. 

This game moved Niblett’s punt return average to 21.6 yards per return, which is the highest average in the SEC and third best in the nation. 

EDGE Colin Simmons - Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week 

Texas Longhorns edge rusher Colin Simmon
Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) stands over Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) after Mateer is sacked during the second half at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Simmons was a force to be reckoned with at the Cotton Bowl, racking up 2.5 sacks on five tackles.

His strength and physicality have made him a threat to opposing offenses since last year, when he was a freshman, and it seems that programs still can’t figure out how to slow him down.

He has logged four sacks and 15 tackles this season, and he looks to continue building upon the momentum he established against the Sooners during the upcoming weeks.

