New Texas Longhorns LB Lands Inside PFF's Top 101 Players of 2025

The 2026 transfer portal cycle was a fruitful one for the Texas Longhorns, at least on paper.

According to 247Sports, it ranked as the third-best class in the nation, headlined by star additions like wide receiver Cam Coleman and running back Hollywood Smothers.

However, one of the best additions the Longhorns made will help improve the linebacking unit, as he comes off consecutive All-ACC seasons. After a career year, he was recognized by PFF as one of the 101 best players in college football in 2025.

Texas Transfer Rasheem Biles Ranks 90th in PFF's 101 Best Players of 2025

Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles scored a pick-six touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Texas' newest addition to the middle of its defense is linebacker Rasheem Biles, a standout linebacker for Pittsburgh. He spent the last three seasons with the Panthers and turned down a potential Day 3 selection in the 2026 NFL Draft; instead, he opted to return for his senior season, entering the transfer portal.

In 2025, Biles set career-high marks in total tackles (101), tackles for loss (17.0), interceptions (two), and forced fumbles (two). He also added 4.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. Biles recorded a PFF defense grade of 78.7 and stood out as a run defender, logging 36 run stops and a PFF run-defense grade of 85.3.

Among Power Four linebackers with a minimum of 100 defensive snaps played, Biles tied for 15th in defense grade and tied for 21st in run defense grade, making him one of the top returning backers in the country. He also tied for 30th in run stops.

Rounding out his game, Biles was also solid in pass defense and when rushing the passer. He recorded PFF grades of 73+ in both attributes while recording 15 pressures and allowing just 181 yards all season in coverage. Biles also did not concede a touchdown in the passing game.

What Does Biles' Addition Mean for Texas' Defense?

Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (31) sacks Syracuse Orange quarterback Kyle McCord (6) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Biles should be a key addition to Texas' defense in an area that needs replenished juice. Texas lost Anthony Hill Jr. and Trey Moore to the 2026 NFL Draft, while Liona Lefau and Elijah Barnes left in the transfer portal.

Alongside Florida State transfer Justin Cryer and Akron transfer Markus Boswell, the Longhorns will have a new corps in the middle of the defense. Hill and Lefau led the team in box snaps in 2025, though the team's No. 3 — Ty'Anthony Smith — is returning for 2026.

Texas preferred to play in nickel in 2025 under Pete Kwiatkowski, but Will Muschamp is taking over as defensive coordinator in 2026 after a few seasons at Georgia. The Bulldogs have run a more traditional defense, and Biles should be a contributing member right away in Austin, Texas. However, it is not yet clear exactly what Texas' defensive system will be — or how its players will be deployed.

Smith and Biles will likely lead the team in snaps inside the box in 2026, with Cryer and Boswell serving as key contributors as well. Biles' role versatility as a defender should be beneficial to the Longhorns' defense, helping to replenish a unit that finished 28th in points allowed per game (20.3).

Additionally, Biles demonstrated a tenacity for making splash plays in 2025, taking three turnovers (two interceptions and one fumble recovery) back for touchdowns. The Longhorns were tied for fifth in the FBS in turnover margin (+14), a recipe for sustained success in a conference like the SEC.