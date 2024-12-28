Nick Saban Shares Why Thinks Texas Longhorns Can Win National Championship
Following the Texas Longhorns First Round College Football Playoff win over Clemson, legendary Alabama head coach turned analyst and College GameDay star Nick Saban had high praise for the team on the Pat McAfee Show.
After Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns soundly beat Clemson, Saban had many reasons to be impressed. He previously said that Texas needed to clean up its red zone offense and improve in other areas after losing to Georgia in the SEC championship game, and the Longhorns did just that against Clemson.
"The thing that impressed me most about Texas in the Clemson game is the way they ran the ball,”Saban said. “They ran the ball up and down the field on these guys. I’ve always said this — if you don’t run the ball, well, you have trouble in the red area. They didn’t have the same issues in the red area because of their ability to run the ball... They did a good job. They made some explosive plays. They’ve got explosive players. So, I think Texas is one of the best four teams out there that has a chance to get in the championship game.”
Texas ran for 292 yards, with both running backs Jaydon Blue and Quintrevion Wisner having 100-yard games. Wisner left the game in the second quarter with an injury but scored two touchdowns before exiting the game. Against Georgia, Texas ran for just 31 yards.
The Tigers, for reference, rank No. 85 in the nation against the run.
That said, McAfee backed up Saban's comments, stating how impressed he was with Sarkisan's ability to rebound his team after a loss. Texas has only lost two games this season, both to Georgia, and after each has bounced back even better.
"I love that Sark has had to get his boys to rally a couple of different times now,” McAfee said. “Lose early at home in front of the whole world. Have to rally. Now, ‘Is this team for real or not?’ Had an injury. Obviously, had to rally. Then, they lose the SEC Championship. Had to rally. I feel like they’re callous too. I feel like they’ve been through some (expletive) this year, mentally and physically, and that could be a great motivator for a team."
Now Texas will move on to its next test, Arizona State in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff - a team that ranks No. 27 in the country in rushing defense.
The Longhorns and Sun Devils will kick off the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl from Atlanta on Jan 1 at Noon.
