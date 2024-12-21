Three Texas Longhorns Injured in First Half vs. Clemson Tigers
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns got hit with three injuries in the span of two plays during the late stages of Saturday's first-round College Football Playoff game against the Clemson Tigers in Austin.
Running back Quintrevion Wisner and offensive lineman Cam Williams were injured on the same play as the Longhorns were looking to build on their 21-7 lead. Both players go shaken up during a screen play that Clemson snuffed out. After Wisner caught the ball, Williams attempted to pull him forward, but instead they got rolled up under each other.
Wisner got up shortly after with the help of a trainer but Williams stayed on the ground for longer. He was eventually helped off and was moving much slower than Wisner.
Fortunately for Texas, Wisner returned at the start of the third quarter.
On the next play, Texas center Jake Majors got hit on a blindside block after receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. dropped an open pass that was picked off by Clemson. He was down on the turf for about a minute before walking off and eventually heading to the locker room.
With this sequence of plays, momentum completely flipped in Clemson's favor before the half.
The Longhorns have been healthy on the o-line nearly all season. but have had to deal with injuries to Kelvin Banks Jr. and now Majors and Williams. As for the Texas backfield, running back injuries have been an issue all season. CJ Baxter and Christian Clark both suffered season-ending injuries in training camp. Graduate transfer Velton Gardner is also out for the season.
Texas will receive the second-half kickoff.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Arch Manning Among Early Favorites for 2025 Heisman Trophy
MORE: Former Texas Longhorns DE Picks Clemson Tigers to Win National Championship
MORE: Texas Longhorns Finalists For No. 1 Transfer Portal WR
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian 'Fascinated' By Bill Belichick at North Carolina
MORE: Steve Sarkisian Was 'Surprised' When Cade Klubnik Chose Clemson Tigers