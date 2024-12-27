Arizona State's 'Stud' RB Cam Skattebo Has Attention of Texas Longhorns' Defense
When asked about Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo, Texas Longhorns defensive tackle had only one word to describe him - Stud.
"They're running back is a stud, man," Collins said.
Because that is exactly what he is, and the Longhorns defense has taken notice.
This season Skattebo has been one of, if not the best running back in the entire country. Through 12 games, the senior has rushed 263 times for 1,568 yards and 19 touchdowns, averaging 130.67 yards per game and 5.96 yards per carry along the way.
On top of all of that, Skattebo is also the team's second-leading receiver with 37 catches for 506 yards and three touchdowns, behind only top pass catcher Jordyn Tyson - who is expected to miss the matchup vs. Texas - and currently sits with 18 more receptions than the next closest receiver, Xavier Guillory, who has 19.
In fact, Skattebo has been so good, that he has even declared himself as the nation's best running back.
"Nobody respects the fact that I'm the best running back in the country," Skattebo said after helping the Sun Devils win the Big 12 Championship. "I am going to stand on that. If people want to disrespect that, I am going to keep going and I am going to keep proving people wrong."
But the Texas defense not only respects it, they believe it is more than warranted.
"I've been watching the tape and he deserves to say that," Hill said. "He put up 1500. I've been watching the tape and he's been running guys over and catching balls out of the backfield."
Of course, Skattebo has made his name as one of the most physical backs in the entire country. Standing at 5-foot-11 and weighing in at 215 pounds, he can run through nearly any defender and is a wizard at picking up yards after first contact.
And he can do that in a variety of ways.
"He's a big, physical guy. He's got good speed," Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski said. "He's got good change of direction. He's got really good contact balance. He's had 1000 yards after contact throughout the course of the season."
However, as Texas defensive back Michael Taaffe pointed out on Friday, Skattebo does not get nearly enough credit for those other elite traits either. Whether it be his speed, his patience, his change of direction, or his balance.
And Taaffe believes that those things truly make him the definition of an all-around running back.
"All-around back. I think some people lose sight that he's a hard-nosed, try-to-run-you-over type of back," Taaffe said. "Yes he's capable of doing that, but he's also got great patience, great balance, great contact courage."
So can the Longhorns slow down the nation's fifth leading rusher?
The stats say they should have a pretty good chance. Through 14 games, the Longhorns have given up just 104.21 yards on the ground, and are allowing just 3.11 yards per carry.
However, there have also been moments of weakness in the run game as well.
In their two games against Georgia, the Horns gave up 248 yards, 3.7 yards per carry, and five of their 11 rushing touchdowns - much of which came from Trevor Etienne. Texas, of course, suffered their only two losses in those games.
Against Florida, the Horns allowed a season-worst 204 yards, 5.3 yards per carry, and two touchdowns to the combination of Ja'Kobi Jackson and Jadan Baugh. Texas, however, went on to win that game 49-17.
Against Mississippi State, the Horns allowed 150 yards on the ground but blew out the Bulldogs 35-13.
However, one thing the Longhorns were able to do after those hiccups in run defense was fix the leaks and shut down the run, allowing a combined average of 90.25 yards per game on the ground to opponents in those four outings.
All that said, the Longhorns have not yet seen a running back with the skill set and talent of Skattebo, and he will provide a much different challenge than what they have faced so far.
Either way, stopping him will certainly be the key to their success on New Years Day.
And the Longhorns defense knows it.
