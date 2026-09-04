No. 5 Texas vs. Texas State: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries, and More
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After a long off-season for the Texas Longhorns, patiently waiting to begin the 2026 season, the time has arrived for the program to step back on the field in hopes of bringing a national championship back to the Forty Acres.
While many people are eagerly awaiting the week two matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Longhorns must first take care of business against a sneaky good Texas State Bobcats team, which should serve as an immediate test for Steve Sarkisian and the rest of the new-look roster.
Here is how to watch the 2026 season opener for the Longhorns.
How to Watch Texas vs. Texas State
- Who: No. 5 Texas Longhorns 0-0 (0-0 in SEC) vs. Texas State 0-0 (0-0 in Pac 12)
- What: First game of the season
- When: Saturday, September 5, at 2:30 p.m. CT
- Where: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin, Texas)
- TV/Steaming: ESPN
- Radio: Longhorns Radio Network
- Radio Announcers: Craig Way (play-by-play), Roger Wallace (color), Will Matthews (sideline reporter)
- Last Season: Despite starting as pre-season favorites, the Longhorns would finish 10-3, including going 6-2 in the SEC and would miss out on the College Football Playoffs. For the Bobcats, despite a 3-1 start to the year, would go on a five-game losing streak before rebounding to finish 7-6.
- Series History: The two programs have only met once before in 1990 when the Longhorns routed the Bobcats to win 36-0
Meet the Coaches
- GJ Kinne, Texas State: This marks year four in San Marcos for Kinne, a former Longhorns quarterback who spent one season in Austin before transferring to the Tulane Green Wave. He currently holds a 23-16 record as the Bobcats head coach.
- Steve Sarkisian, Texas: In his sixth season in the Forty Acres, Sarkisian boasts a 48-20 record and has led the Longhorns to back-to-back college football playoff appearances in 2023 and 2024. Tasked with bringing back the Longhorns program to its glory days, they entered the 2026 season as the preseason number five-ranked team in the AP poll. He was previously an assistant at Alabama and played at BYU during his collegiate career.
Matchup Odds Via Draft Kings
- Spread: Texas -29.5 (-110), Texas State +29.5 (-110)
- Over/Under: 59.5 (O -108, U -112)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants to help, call 1-800-Gambler.
Longhorns Injury Report
The key piece of the injury report for the Longhorns would be star left tackle Trevor Goosby, who sustained a bone bruise during fall camp that put his ability to play in the season opener, in doubt.
Now, though, Goosby is cleared, and will be able to take the field against the Bobcats. The question still remains how much he will see the field with the Buckeyes on the horizon, but the biggest injury question mark for the Longhorns got a critical answer in their favor.
What to Know About Texas State
The Bobcats are one of the more intriguing Group of Six teams tnering the 2026 season, and could be favorites to make the College Football Playoffs by the end of the year. They return 71 percent of production from last year, and despite only reaching seven wins, they were 1-2 in one-score games, and history says that averages out, which would reflect 8-9 wins instead.
Pair that with Brad Jackson, arguably one of the best non-power four quarterbacks in the country, and expectations are sky-high. He is a true duel-threat quarterback who passed for over 3,000 yards last year, while also running for just over 700 yards.
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JD has been a part of the On SI team for 3 years now. He covers the Texas Longhorns as a staff writer in football and baseball, as well as being a contributor for the Wake Forest website. Fan of football, baseball, and analytics. Grew up surrounded by Longhorn fans and is excited to cover all things Texas.