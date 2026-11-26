The 4-7 Aggies may not look very intimidating.

They’re coming off consecutive losses, have benched a quarterback who entered the season as a Heisman hopeful and are probably already looking ahead to next season.

But while Texas A&M would love nothing more than to ruin its biggest rival’s season during one last hurrah at Kyle Field, several Longhorns have a bit more than just bragging rights to gain on Friday.

With that in mind, here are five Longhorns with the most to gain against Texas A&M.

Arch Manning, QB

Nov 21, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Which version of Arch Manning will we see on Friday?

The one who threw three interceptions against LSU or the one who completed 84% of his pass attempts against Arkansas?

Despite their offensive struggles, the Aggies still have a somewhat formidable defense that’s held conference opponents to 24.8 points per game and a third-down conversion rate of 35.3% — both figures placing them around the middle of the SEC pack.

But with A&M recording an SEC-low 12 sacks this season, Manning should have the luxury of being patient in the pocket.

Putting together consecutive efficient performances, particularly with the second coming in an environment like Kyle Field, would go a long way towards inspiring confidence in Manning heading into the postseason.

And if that confidence translates into a national championship? Expect to hear plenty of Manning buzz come NFL Draft season.

Raleek Brown, RB

Nov 21, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown runs for yards ahead during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even in a 45-3 blowout against Arkansas, Texas struggled to establish its ground game, with Brown managing just 13 yards on five carries.

And with freshman Michael Terry III receiving more carries and rushing for more yards than Brown last Saturday, the veteran running back could use a bounce-back performance before the postseason.

The Aggies present a favorable matchup for Brown, ranking 15th in the SEC with 153.1 rushing yards allowed per game against conference opponents.

Friday presents the opportunity for Brown to reassert himself as Texas' lead back at a time when the Longhorns could desperately use some consistency in their backfield.

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Lance Jackson, DE

Oct 17, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns edge Lance Jackson reacts after making a tackle during the second half against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Colin Simmons likely headed to the NFL after this season, the Longhorns might already be getting a glimpse of the future of their pass rush.

Jackson recorded six tackles and a strip sack last Saturday, and he’ll have another opportunity to cause mayhem against an Aggies offense still searching for answers at quarterback.

Aggies quarterback Brady Hart completed just eight of his 20 passes and was sacked three times in his first career start against Oklahoma, but Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has yet to commit to either Hart or Marcel Reed for Friday.

Whether it’s getting after an inexperienced Hart or keeping the more elusive Reed contained, another dominant performance from Jackson could further cement the sophomore as the heir apparent to Simmons.

Rasheem Biles, LB

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Rasheem Biles reacts after a pass break up during the second half in front of Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's still a little more hardware on the table for Biles this season.

The Butkus Award finalist has one last regular-season opportunity to strengthen his case for the award, and given the uncertainty at quarterback, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Aggies lean on their run game.

Biles’ ability to get into the backfield on early downs could force the Aggies into situations where they have little choice but to throw the ball.

And for an offense that’s thrown more interceptions (12) than passing touchdowns (11), that’s not exactly where the Aggies want to find themselves.

Ryan Niblett, KR/PR

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Texas Longhorns' Ryan Niblett runs against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Niblett will have the opportunity to get the better of one of the nation's premier punters on Friday.

Texas A&M punter Tyler White, who was named a Ray Guy Award finalist on Tuesday, leads the SEC and ranks second nationally with an average of 48.9 yards per punt.

With White having punted 15 times over the Aggies’ last two games, Niblett should have no shortage of opportunities to make his presence felt on Friday. And while he’s already taken one back for a touchdown this season, a strong performance against one of the best right legs in college football would serve as a timely reminder of just how valuable Niblett could be in a tightly contested playoff game.

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