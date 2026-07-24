Steve Sarkisian Shares How the New Running Backs Can Elevate Texas' Offense

SEC Media Days are underway in Tampa, Florida, and on Thursday, the Texas Longhorns addressed the media. Texas sent head coach Steve Sarkisian, quarterback Arch Manning, defensive end Colin Simmons, and offensive lineman Trevor Goosby.

The expectations are soaring high for the Longhorns this year. They have one of the most talented rosters in the country thanks to an impressive transfer portal haul.

Part of the offseason changes included a revamped running back room. Texas secured commitments from Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown.

Sarkisian Praises New Running Back Room

North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers runs the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sarkisian was asked about the run game and the new transfer portal additions. He said, "We didn't bring Raleek and Hollywood here to be a backup. They're both going to play a lot of football for us. We love their skill sets. We think they fit exactly what we're trying to accomplish in the run game. Be more explosive, be more productive on a consistent basis in the run game."

They certainly addressed those needs as the duo is bringing efficiency from their previous destinations. Smothers was the leading rusher at NC State. He ran for 939 yards, averaging nearly six yards per carry with six touchdowns. He also caught 37 passes so Smothers will bring dual threat abilities to Texas.

Brown is a couple of inches shorter than Smothers at 5'9", but he brings a similar punch. At Arizona State, he ran for 1,141 yards and four touchdowns last season. He also hauled in 34 passes out of the backfield.

Sarkisian also talked about freshman Derrek Cooper. He said, "Derrek has had a great start to his career, through the conditioning, spring ball, and summer. He's got a long way to go; he's a true freshman, and he's never jogged out of the tunnel in front of 105,000 fans."

Texas Should Have a Balanced Offense

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown runs the football. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This new-look running back room should give Arch Manning and the offense more versatility. They have one of the best wide receiver cores in the country, so a balanced attack with a good running game should bode well for the Longhorns.

There was a clear investment in retooling the run game, and if Brown and Smothers can put up similar numbers from last year, the ceiling is high for the offense. Not to mention, if Cooper continues to impress the coaches, he could earn some touches as the season progresses.

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