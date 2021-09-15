September 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Offensive Line Didn’t ‘Trust’ Process Says Sarkisian

After two mediocre performances from the offensive line, coach Steve Sarkisian speaks out on Longhorns’ offensive challenges.
Author:

The Longhorns are coming off an embarrassing 40-21 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks, but despite the offensive line’s inconsistent performance, Sarkisian has no plans to change things up.

During his weekly press conference, Sarkisian mentioned that “the guys that we have playing need to play more together.”

Against the Razorbacks, quarterbacks Hudson Card and Casey Thompson both struggled to find time in the pocket, resulting in many overthrown balls and virtually no offensive production.

Under offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Kyle Flood, veteran senior offensive tackle Derek Kerstetter has given up seven quarterback pressures in the first two weeks of the season. The rest of the offensive line hasn’t performed much better.

READ MORE: Casey Thompson's Script Has Yet To Be Written At Texas

READ MORE: Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Top 2023 LB Anthony Hill Jr. Reveals Top-12 Finalists

Sarkisian believes that improving the offensive line's performance starts with the team building trust:

Recommended Articles

usa_today_13866692.0
Play
Football

Sarkisian: Offensive Line Didn’t ‘Trust’ Process

After two mediocre performances from the offensive line, coach Steve Sarkisian speaks out on Longhorns’ offensive challenges

USATSI_16692999
Play
News

Is Casey Thompson Texas' Answer at QB1?

Casey Thompson getting his shot to start at quarterback against Rice.

images
Play
Football

Top 2023 LB Anthony Hill Jr. Reveals Top-12 Finalists

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

“We didn’t trust our principles and trust our training and fall back on the things that we had been building for eight months,” Sarkisian said. “That’s something that we have to get fixed. I don’t think it was about manpower or physicality or talent. It was doing what you’re supposed to do down in and down out and that’s a very fixable problem.”

The next chance for the Longhorns to bounce back will be on Saturday when they face the Rice Owls back in Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium.

.

CONTINUE READING: New Texas Starting QB Casey Thompson: "I Love Being The Villain"

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

usa_today_13866692.0
Football

Sarkisian: Offensive Line Didn’t ‘Trust’ Process

After two mediocre performances from the offensive line, coach Steve Sarkisian speaks out on Longhorns’ offensive challenges

USATSI_16692999
News

Is Casey Thompson Texas' Answer at QB1?

Casey Thompson getting his shot to start at quarterback against Rice.

images
Football

Top 2023 LB Anthony Hill Jr. Reveals Top-12 Finalists

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

Thompson
Football

New Texas Starting QB Casey Thompson: "I Love Being The Villain"

Casey Thompson may not have been named the starter in Week 1, but his demeanor makes him perfect for the job.

NFL
News

Turning the Page: Previewing Texas vs. Rice In Week 3

Texas returns to DKR hoping to rebound after a devastating loss

USATSI_16738923
Football

Big 12 Rankings: It's Oklahoma And Everyone Else

Oklahoma takes the lead over everyone in the Big 12 entering Week 3

USATSI_16736984
News

Making a Change: There is a New Starting Quarterback on the 40 Acres

Steve Sarkisian has announced a new starting quarterback for the Longhorns

USATSI_16741609
Longhorns in the pros

How Did NFL Longhorns Fair In Week 1?

A host of Longhorns took the field in the NFL on Sunday. Here is a breakdown of how each of them fared.