Sarkisian: Offensive Line Didn’t ‘Trust’ Process

After two mediocre performances from the offensive line, coach Steve Sarkisian speaks out on Longhorns’ offensive challenges.

The Longhorns are coming off an embarrassing 40-21 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks, but despite the offensive line’s inconsistent performance, Sarkisian has no plans to change things up.

During his weekly press conference, Sarkisian mentioned that “the guys that we have playing need to play more together.”

Against the Razorbacks, quarterbacks Hudson Card and Casey Thompson both struggled to find time in the pocket, resulting in many overthrown balls and virtually no offensive production.

Under offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Kyle Flood, veteran senior offensive tackle Derek Kerstetter has given up seven quarterback pressures in the first two weeks of the season. The rest of the offensive line hasn’t performed much better.

Sarkisian believes that improving the offensive line's performance starts with the team building trust:

“We didn’t trust our principles and trust our training and fall back on the things that we had been building for eight months,” Sarkisian said. “That’s something that we have to get fixed. I don’t think it was about manpower or physicality or talent. It was doing what you’re supposed to do down in and down out and that’s a very fixable problem.”



The next chance for the Longhorns to bounce back will be on Saturday when they face the Rice Owls back in Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium.

