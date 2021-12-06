Oklahoma Hires Clemson DC Brent Venables As Head Coach

The Oklahoma Sooners have found the replacement for former head coach Lincoln Riley, and it is once again a familiar face.

According to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has finalized a deal to become the Sooners' next head coach. Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione met with Venables on Sunday to hash out the final details. An introductory press conference is expected to come on Monday.

Venables' name has been one of the top targets all week for the Sooners, who saw Lincoln Riley bolt for USC following a loss at Bedlam last month. One of the top defensive minds in college football, the 50-year-old has been a member of the Tigers' staff since 2012.

Prior to joining Dabo Swinney in South Carolina, Venables served on Bob Stoops' staff from 1999-2011. He initially began his career as the co-defensive coordinator and LB coach before taking over full-time DC in 2004.

The Tigers' championship run has in large part been due to the success of the defense. Venables was the Broyles Award winner in 2016 as the top assistant coach in college football after helping Clemson win its first national title since 1981.

Clemson has finished either No. 1 or No. 2 defensively in the ACC since Venables's arrival. He has turned down multiple head-coaching opportunities in recent years to stay with the program.

With Venables now back in Norman, it will be interesting to see how the recruiting chips fall, after a host of top Sooner pledges decided to either de-commit or switch their commitment to USC.

Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is one name rumored to be in the running for Venables staff with the Sooners.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.