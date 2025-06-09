Oklahoma Coach, Recruit Take Shot at Texas Longhorns
As arch rivals, the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners will never pass up an opportunity to take a shot at each other whenever they can.
The latest of those shots came from Norman, where Sooners head coach Brent Venables and three-star recruit Braxton Lindsey throwing up a "Horns Down" sign during a recent photoshoot.
Take a look:
The "Horns Down" gesture, obviously an inversion of Texas' usual "Horns Up" gesture, has long been used by opponents as way to taunt the Longhorns and their fans.
It became so prevalent, in fact, that the Big 12 began penalizing it during for unsportsmanlike conduct during the Longhorns' final years in the conference. The SEC did not follow that precedent, however.
It's a bit humorous to see a coach who's lost two of his three games against the Longhorns, both of which came in blowout fashion, throwing up the "Horns Down" gesture, but hey, it's a rivalry, trash talk is the rule, not the exception. Some Longhorns fans may even relish in Venables doing this, as it could be interpreted as him thinking about them even when they aren't the focus whatsoever.
With a 22-17 record in his first three seasons, the 54-year-old Venables is facing immense pressure to succeed in 2025, especially after finishing 6-7 (2-6 in conference play) in the Sooners' first year in the SEC. That's especially the case on offense, as Oklahoma finished 14th in the SEC in total yards (331 per game), 16th in passing yards (175.8 per game) and 15th in points (24 per game).
As for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns, it's pretty much national championship or bust. Texas has made the College Football Playoff semifinals in each of the past two years, and now has arguably the most talented roster in the entire country. Much of the Longhorns' success will depend on new starting quarterback Arch Manning, but if he lives up to his sky-high expectations, it could be a season to remember in Austin.
The Longhorns and Sooners will meet in their annual Red River Rivalry game at the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 11.