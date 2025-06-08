Texas Longhorns Target Shuts Down Recruitment; Reaffirms Rival Commitment
Sticking with his October 2024 commitment, 2026 four-star receiver Aaron Gregory announced Saturday that he will be shutting down his recruitment.
In a statement posted to social media, the Douglasville, Georgia, native wrote that despite the narrative being that "money" is the reason why he chose the Aggies, he feels he has built a real connection with the Texas A&M coaching staff.
"I chose the right program that I see fits me and my playing style the best," Gregory writes. "Everyone thinks it's about money. I have a real relationship with all the coaches. ... I am committed to Texas A&M."
That means, despite having an official visit to the Texas Longhorns scheduled for June 13th heading into the weekend, that is now seemingly canceled.
As for the recruitment of Gregory from the Longhorns' perspective, he was a rumored flip target for Texas. Alongside the LSU Tigers who were also seemingly pushing to get Gregory to rethink his pledge, there seemed to be momentum building.
A report back in March from Rivals' Sam Spiegelman indicated Texas and LSU were the biggest threats to Texas A&M holding onto one of their top prizes in the 2026 class.
"LSU and Texas are making strong runs to move elite WR Aaron Gregory off his commitment to Texas A&M, and both programs will get official visits from the top-50 recruit," Spiegelman wrote.
However, now following Gregory's official visit to College Station, that strong run did not pay off. He has shut down his recruitment and intends on signing with Texas A&M in the winter.
Which means for the Longhorns, they will have to look elsewhere for a receiver in the 2026 class. Texas already has one receiver in their 2026 class with the commitment of Chris Stewart. But they are sure to add more throughout the cycle.