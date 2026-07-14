One Freshman Could Become the New Face of the Longhorns Faster Than Anyone Expects

The Texas Longhorns get ready for what will be an important 2026 season as they head into the year surrounded by plenty of outside noise and sky-high expectations to be one of the top teams not just in the SEC but in the country.

The Longhorns roll into the season highly favored as a national championship contender, and with good reason, with one of the most star-filled rosters in the nation, with those key players situated at some of the most important positions.

And while the Longhorns' experienced stars will undoubtedly play a huge role in 2026, Texas has one freshman who could quickly make his name known and push himself to the forefront as a face of the program in year one.

Tyler Atkinson Could be Primed for a Big Freshman Season

Texas Longhorns linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith (26) intercepts a pass intended for Michigan Wolverines tight end Deakon Tonielli (88) during the second half at Camping World Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas, as it usually does, brought in some of the top prospects in the country with its 2026 recruiting class, like five-star quarterback Dia Bell and five-star wide receiver Jermaine Bishop Jr., among others, and some of those players will eventually become household names during their time on the Forty Acres.

However, one of those players who could undoubtedly accelerate that timeline is another one of those five-star prospects in linebacker Tyler Atkinson, who was one of the crown jewels of the Longhorns 2026 recruiting class.

It's not a hot take or a shot in the dark to predict a big first season for Atkinson, especially after being ranked as the No. 1 linebacker recruit in the class by Rivals. Especially as the Longhorns' linebacker room is seeing a major reshuffle headed into 2026, with the only returning linebacker to receive significant snaps a season ago being Ty'Anthony Smith.

And while Smith and incoming linebacker Rasheem Biles will obviously headline the linebacker room for Will Muschamp's defense in year one, the rest of the rotation appears to be wide open for the taking, allowing Atkinson to earn snaps as a true freshman.

However, Atkinson will have to battle veteran linebacker Justin Cryer and sophomore linebacker Markus Boswell, both incoming transfers; the freshman linebacker has the talent that might be impossible to ignore and to keep off the field.

The freshman has the prototypical frame for the modern linebacker in college football, standing at six-foot-one, 216 pounds, and with a spring practice and summer conditioning under his belt, Atkinson will have had some time to transform his body for an SEC season.

And while it is a new defense in Austin, Steve Sarkisian has had plenty of freshmen come in and play plenty of snaps in year one.

A season ago, Sarkisian did it with cornerback Graceson Littleton. And a few years ago, it happened at the linebacker spot with Anthony Hill Jr., who, like Atkinson, was the No. 1 linebacker in his class and used that 2023 season to catapult himself into one of the faces of the Texas program, and Atkinson could do the same in 2026.

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