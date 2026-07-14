Texas Is Building a New Rivalry That College Football Can't Ignore

The Texas Longhorns are a historic college football program; as a result, they are a part of some of the sport’s most intense rivalries. Texas and Oklahoma have played 121 times, tied for the 21st most-played rivalry in Division I football. Texas and Texas A&M have also played 120 times.

The Red River Rivalry kept course despite conference realignment, while the Lone Star Rivalry was renewed. However, new rivalries are certain to be formed with Texas now a member of the SEC. One has begun to brew, despite having barely any historical ties.

How a Texas–LSU Rivalry Has Begun To Take Shape

LSU Tigers wide receiver Justin Jefferson is stopped by Texas Longhorns defensive back Caden Sterns in the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

Texas and LSU have crossed paths recently, though not on the football field. Rather, the two historic programs have rarely met on the gridiron.

In 2019, the two sides faced off in a high-profile Week 2 matchup, both ranked inside the top 10. LSU beat Texas and ended the season as national champions. It was just the second game between the Tigers and Longhorns since 1962.

However, this rivalry has recently found its footing on the recruiting trail and social media. The two have competed in several tight races for top-rated athletes. Notably, LSU flipped safety Greedy James, who was committed to Texas.

Meanwhile, the Longhorns received commitments from several Tigers targets, including cornerback Brandon Sherrard. LSU has also heavily pursued Texas wide receiver commit Easton Royal — the top recruit in Louisiana, according to Rivals' Industry Ranking.

Brother Martin Crusaders wide receiver Easton Royal scores a touchdown against John Curtis Patriots linebacker Benjamin Barron (30) during the first quarter at The Shrine on Airline. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This is not new. Texas and LSU are some of the biggest brands in college football. Given their general geographical proximity and their states’ reputation for producing top athletes, there is plenty of toe-stepping.

Quarterback Arch Manning is one of the top recruits in Louisiana history. LSU has also consistently reached into the Lone Star State for recruiting talent. For much of history, this has come while the two schools competed in separate conferences. This is no longer the case.

Texas will travel to Baton Rouge, La., later this season to face LSU at Tiger Stadium. Known as “Death Valley,” it is one of the most hostile home-field advantages in college football. It will be a test for the Longhorns late in the season, kicking off in Week 11 on Saturday, Nov. 14.

The coaches also have a complicated shared history. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and LSU head coach Lane Kiffin have faced each other in previous stints, but they have also shared a sideline.

Southern California Trojans coach Lane Kiffin shakes hands with Washington Huskies coach Steve Sarkisian after the game at CenturyLink Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From 2005 to 2006, Sarkisian and Kiffin served as offensive coaches for USC under legendary head coach Pete Carroll. Kiffin left for the NFL, taking over as the Oakland Raiders’ head coach, and Sarkisian filled the vacancy left at offensive coordinator.

Sarkisian took the head coaching job at Washington in 2009, and Kiffin joined him in the Pac-12 (then known as the Pacific 10) in 2010, returning to USC as the head coach. Both remained in their positions until the 2014 season. Kiffin went 2–1 against Sarkisian.

Kiffin was fired by USC in 2013 and joined Alabama as an offensive coordinator. Sarkisian filled in for his colleague yet again, leaving the Huskies and taking over as the Trojans' head man. In 2016, they shared a sideline again at Alabama under Nick Saban, with Sarkisian serving as an offensive analyst.

Both Sarkisian and Kiffin are cordial, but the history is undeniable. Kiffin had a record of 55–19 (.743) at Ole Miss, while Sarkisian is 23–6 (.793) with Texas since joining the SEC. The path to a conference title will likely be impacted by the results of future Texas–LSU contests. This season's matchup is in the final month of the regular season and could have a massive impact on the SEC Championship Game.

The two teams have played just twice since man set foot on the moon, but this is a new age. Two of the biggest brands in college football will play each other often, and fans are better for it.

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