Will Texas Longhorns Transfer Portal Additions Live Up to the Hype?

Fall camp is getting closer and closer for the Texas Longhorns football program. The 2026 season may be one of the most anticipated seasons in the program's history.

After a 2025 season that got off to a slow start, the Longhorns are looking to come out with a bang this upcoming year. That's easy to do with the talent that head coach Steve Sarkisian has brought in.

Aside from top recruiting classes, this coaching staff really struck gold in the 2026 transfer portal class.

New Additions. Same Standards

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; A Texas Longhorns helmet sits on the field prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On3 recently ranked the 10 most impactful SEC football transfers for the 2026 season. The list is full of Longhorns.

Wide receiver Cam Coleman landed first on the list. The former Auburn Tigers wide receiver is looking to get to the next level in his college career, and what better way to do that than to play with a quarterback like Arch Manning?

Former Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles is fourth on the list. Biles comes in as the highest-ranked defensive player on the list. The expectations are big for Coleman, but may be even bigger for Biles.

Seventh on the list is former NC State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers. Smothers has the ability to take this offense to an elite level.

The Longhorns have the most players in the top ten rankings, proving that the expectations for the team this season may actually be the right call.

This team has all the potential in the world to be the best team in the country by the time November rolls around. There's also a really good chance that they will be the number one team in the country when the first rankings come out for the season.

The transfer class is so special that there are even more names not on this list that could make an impact this season.

Sep 27, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons offensive lineman Melvin Siani (71) blocks Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Jordan van den Berg (99) during the fourth quarter at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns will be looking at Melvin Siani and Laurence Seymore to shore up the offensive line issues this season. Both were sought-after talents during portal season, and both have to be major players for the program.

Manning and Simmons have been the players who have gotten most of the coverage this summer, and rightfully so. However, the Longhorns' portal class may be the most important key to the team making a championship run.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.