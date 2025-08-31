Paul Finebaum Called Out By WWE Legend Over Texas Longhorn Comments
There are many polarizing figures in the sports world. There's ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, there's LeBron James, depending on which side of the NBA "G.O.A.T" debate you stand on, and quarterback Tom Brady and his legendary status have been a subject of praise just as much as it has been controversy.
One other sports figure that has caught a fair amount of backlash as of late has been the host and namesake of The Paul Finebaum Show, Paul Finebaum.
And after Finebaum's incorrect prediction, where he "guaranteed" a Longhorns win over the Ohio State Buckeyes, Finebaum got some hate from an unlikely source, one that isn't exactly much acquainted with the college football world, but is still a sports legend nonetheless.
Ric Flair Called Out Finebaum After Texas' Loss
In an odd twist of internet beef, the radio show host was thrown some fighting words by WWE legend and 16-time world champion, the "Nature Boy" himself, Ric Flair.
Flair proved that his nickname of "The Dirtiest Player in the Game" didn't just apply to the ring, but also, evidently on X as well.
After the Longhorns' season-opening 14-7 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes, the wrestling did not shy away from his disapproval of how Finebaum went about his analysis, even going as far as to call for Finebaum's expulsion from ESPN.
"Dear Mr. @finebaum, As Usual, You Are The Most Absurd & Incompetent Analyst In All Of College Football," Flair wrote on X. "I’ll Take Heather Dinich @CFBHeather Any Day Over You. You Should Be Expelled From @ESPN. Every Time I See You On The TV, I Turn It Off. You Have 22,000 Followers. I Have 9.3 Million Followers. The Fact That You Would Call Out Jim Harbaugh Last Year And Say That He Will Never Be Able To Coach In The Pros nd Now He Will Probably Win A Super Bowl! And The Fact That You Are Predicting That Texas Will Murder Ohio State Is Insane! Go Look In The Mirror And Find Something Else To Do For A Living. So Embarrassing!"
Finebaum, ever the SEC loyalist, was dead set in his pick of the Longhorns during an episode of ESPN's Get Up last month, and almost knew that Arch Manning was going to get the Longhorns their vengeance from their CFP semifinal loss to the Buckeyes earlier this year.
“I am as married to Arch Manning as an old geezer like me can be to a young, great college quarterback, but I like everything about him,” Finebaum said. “The Manning name matters, but it isn’t going to matter in that field in a couple of weeks at Ohio State. The experience of being an understudy to and understanding the system is what’s going to get them over the top and probably, well, not probably, definitely beat Ohio State in the opener.”
But alas, Finebaum was incorrect, as the Horns suffered their second loss to the defending national champions in a span of eight months, and now Finebaum could be set for an online smackdown with one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.