Paul Finebaum Makes Bold Prediction for Texas Longhorns' Arch Manning
As Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning prepares to take the starting job, the discussion around him is unlike anything in college football history.
Granted, it's not all that surprising. After all, it's not every day that relative of three legendary NFL quarterbacks, one of them being among the greatest to ever play the position, comes along.
What is surprising, however, is just how divided everyone seems to be on Manning. Some believe he's going to be the next great Longhorns quarterback, while others believe he's destined to fall short of the sky-high expectations laid before him.
ESPN Analysts Debate Arch Manning's Place in SEC QB Hierarchy
On that note, even some of the biggest analysts in the sport are in on this debate. On Monday's edition of ESPN's "Get Up," Heather Dinich decided to pump the brakes on Manning ahead of SEC Media Days this week, declaring he isn't the best quarterback in the conference just yet.
“Arch Manning is not going to be the best quarterback in the country or the SEC this year,” Dinich said. “He needs time to learn, grow, and make mistakes. Meanwhile, look out for LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier, Penn State’s Drew Allar, how about Cade Klubnik at Clemson? And don’t forget about DJ Lagway at Florida, who’s going to be the key to their whole season, if he can stay healthy. Arch Manning is going to be good, but he needs time to get great.”
However, Paul Finebaum, who's been hyping the Longhorns up quite a bit lately, was having none of that. The notorious SEC analyst boldly proclaimed that Manning would be the top quarterback in the conference despite having less experience than some of his counterparts.
"I’m already getting irritated, we haven’t even started,” Finebaum said. “Arch Manning is not like some kid you just dropped off on his first day of school. He’s got some background here, and Heather just always wants to look past the glamour boy and look to somebody in the Big Ten, or even [Clemson quarterback] Cade Klubnik, who I agree with. He could be the best quarterback, but Arch Manning does not have to be the best quarterback, because he’s on the best team on both sides of the ball.”
Finebaum previously made note of the astronomically high expectations for Manning, noting that the criticism will be immense if he falls short.
“He’s the greatest player in the history of college football, and that is Arch Manning. I mean, I don’t know what else we can say about him, but we’ll keep saying it,” Finebaum said last week. “Unfortunately, that comes with pressure. Everyone will be watching him against Ohio State on that first Saturday. If he doesn’t perform, the critics will rain down.”