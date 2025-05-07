ESPN Analyst Makes Bold SEC Prediction For Texas Longhorns
The last game that the Texas Longhorns played in the 2024-25 season was against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff semifinal. The first game they will play in the 2025-26 season will be against that same opponent. But in between these two matchups, a lot will have changed on both sides of the ball for the Longhorns, with example No. 1 being at the quarterback position.
In a segment of his SEC Network show on ESPN, Paul Finebaum reviewed the turnover on Texas's roster, but he maintains a very positive outlook on the potential of its season despite there being many new faces wearing the burnt orange.
"There's a lot of replacing going on at Texas," Finebaum said. "But, nobody, and I mean nobody, did better in the portal or spent more money than the University of Texas. So, I think they are going to be in good shape depth-wise. It may take a little while, although I don't think it will. I think they'll be one of the two or three best teams in the country from the beginning. Win or lose against Ohio State, I still like their chances to win the SEC."
The Longhorns have secured 11 commitments in the transfer portal from players in positions where both depth and starting talent is needed. In the spring specifically, this includes defensive tackle Maraad Watson, wide receiver Emmett Mosley V and tight end Jack Endries.
And when it comes to high school recruitment, 247Sports has Texas's 2025 class ranking first in the nation. The Longhorns have 25 commits heading to Austin for the upcoming season, with five of them being five-star talents.
The personnel turnover seen between last and this season is what comes with being one of the top NFL-producing programs and most competitive locations in college football. It is not an unexpected happening but rather a recently-inflated circumstance that's arrived with the shifting landscape of the NCAA.
As a result, the question going into the season will be how long does it take for the Longhorns to really get going.
So, as Finebaum said, the Texas season will not start or end with the Ohio State road game. A win against the Buckeyes could spark a special season in Austin. A loss may not disallow that but would instead serve as a wake-up call for Texas's incoming players as they focus on delivering the school's first SEC and College Football Playoff championships.