Photo Recap: Relive Texas' Critical 32-27 Win Over TCU

For the first time since 2013, the Longhorns survived their trip to Fort Worth, and came out with a win.

This past Saturday, the Texas Longhorns squeaked by the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs, defeating their Big 12 rivals by five with a final score of 32-27, pushing the Longhorns to an overall record of 4-1. With their first win over TCU at Amon Carter Stadium since 2013, the Longhorns defeated their in-state rivals for just the third time in the past 10 years. The win over TCU put Texas back on the AP Poll Top 25 where they ranked 21st. Further, the win also put the Longhorns third in the Big 12 rankings with a 2-0 record against Big 12 opponents.

The main headline of Saturday's victory was Bijan Robinson's career day, with the Heisman candidate finishing with a career-high of 216 rushing yards on 35 carries. Easily the best player on the field Saturday, Robinson showed his value as a productive player and displayed his "clutch" gene.

Head Coach Steve Sarkisian utilized TCU's poor ability to defend against the run to his advantage, with 50 of the Longhorns 72 offensive plays staying on the ground.

In the passing game, Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson largely struggled, completing just 12 out of his 22 pass attempts for 142 with a touchdown and an interception.

A bright spot for the Longhorns on Saturday was their defense and their ability to force takeaways. Forcing three fumbles and three punts, the Longhorns defense did a good job stymying the Horned Frogs' offense and their ability to gain any momentum throughout the game.

Despite the ability of the Longhorns' defense to give the Texas offense good field position throughout the game, the unit failed to capitalize and score touchdowns. Instead, due to the offensive struggles, the Longhorns kicked four field goals and left a plethora of points on the board.

Despite that, the Longhorns were able to come away with the critical win and head into Dallas with everything to play for against Oklahoma.

