Player Ratings Released For Seven Texas Longhorns in EA Sports College Football 26
With the 2025 college football season sitting just two months away, it will be preceded by the release of College Football 26, the annual video game produced by EA Sports.
Trailers and teasers have slowly been released for this year's edition of the game, including a comedic showing of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian's character model for the game, which was laughed at by the man himself.
But now we're getting more into the game itself, and some overall ratings for the players were announced Friday afternoon, including seven Texas Longhorns players.
And while it is no secret that the Burnt Orange from Austin possess one of the country's most elite football teams, the 2026 edition of the EA Sports video game is truly a testament to that, with seven Longhorns players holding a rating of 86 overall or higher.
Starting out at 86 is sophomore wide receiver Ryan Wingo, who is sure to get an increase in passing targets after Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond were both taken in the 2025 NFL Draft.
At 90 overall is redshirt sophomore quarterback Arch Manning, who will be looking to follow in Quinn Ewers footsteps and lead the Longhorns to their first national championship since 2005.
At 91 overall is junior running back Tre Wisner, whose 186 rushing yards helped the Longhorns defeat the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field to close out their 2024 regular season.
Also at 91 overall is senior safety Michael Taaffe, a second-team All-American last season.
Sitting with a 92 overall is junior cornerback Malik Muhammad and at 93 overall is Colin Simmons, who enjoyed a successful freshman year on his way to being named to the Freshman All-American team and the SEC All-Freshman team last season.
And leading the Longhorns with an astounding 95 overall is none other than linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., a premier linebacker in the college football world and was awarded a first-team All-American naming and a spot on the All-SEC first team last year.
It seems that things continue to look positive for the Longhorns, whether it's on the actual field or the digital one as well.