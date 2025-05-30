Steve Sarkisian Gives Hilarious Reaction to Appearance in College Football 26 Game
The release for College Football 26 is right around the corner, and gamers and football fans alike can't to see what the series brings to them in this year's edition, especially following their successful reboot with last year's game after a decade-long break.
One notable feature that is new to the game this year is the inclusion of real-life coaches in the game, as opposed to the generic models used in last year's edition.
The trailer for the game, first released earlier in the week, featured the models of coaches such as Georgia's Kirby Smart, Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman, Oregon's Dan Lanning, and even Texas' own Steve Sarkisian.
However, when Sarkisian was shown in the trailer, it seemed as though something was off with the look of his character in the game, sporting a basic polo and white pants, almost looking like if Sarkisian took after his former mentor Nick Saban when it came to game day fashion selections.
In real life, Sarkisian is often seen on the sidelines sporting a Texas Longhorns vest, jacket, or hoodie of some sort, and some of the slickest sunglasses in the Lone Star State.
However, neither of those were present on Sarkisian's character in the game's first trailer, and the man himself didn't let it fly under the radar that easily, taking to his Instagram story to give his opinion.
It's quite simple. Tiger Woods wears his red shirts for final rounds, Slash from Guns N' Roses has his signature top hat, and Steve Sarkisian is almost always rocking the shades, especially in a day game.
Luckily, there is still a little over a month before the game is released to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles on July 10, plenty of time for EA Sports to make some minor tweaks to some of their coaching characters in order to really drive home the realistic factors of the college football world.
Especially when some of those coaches could be hoisting a national championship trophy in eight months' time.