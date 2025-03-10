Poona Ford to Sign Lucrative Free Agent Deal With Rams
Former Texas Longhorns defensive tackle Poona ford has made a name for himself in the NFL since catching on with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2018.
Now, he is getting paid.
According to reports from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler Ford is set to sign a three-year deal worth just under $30 million with the Los Angeles Rams. He is also set to get $17 million guaranteed on his new contract.
This will be Ford's fourth different team in four seasons, after spending last season with the L.A. Chargers, the 2023 season with Buffalo and his final year with Seattle in 2022. After a rough 2023 with the Bills, Ford bounced back in 2024 with the Chargers, playing and starting in all 17 games, and making 39 tackles, eight tackles for loss, nine QB hits and three sacks. He also added a career-best five passes defended in 2024, which is more than he had in the entirety of his other six NFL seasons.
The Rams win big by adding a player of Ford's talent in a tight free agent market. While being consistently available over the past few seasons, he's also totaled 229 tackles, 11.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 27 tackles for loss, 29 QB hits and nine passes defended in 101 career games.
In 42 career games at Texas, Ford proved to be a real problem for opposing offenses in the trenches. He totaled 133 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two passes defended.
