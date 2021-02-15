NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Recruiting Tracker: Elite Denton Ryan Corner Puts Longhorns in Top 10

Steve Sarkisian's recruiting momentum continued on Monday, with top-level corner Austin Jordan naming the Texas Longhorns in his top-10 schools.
With college football's 2021 National Signing Day now over, rumors are beginning to fly in terms of visits, and commitments for the 2022 class and beyond.

Under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns recruiting momentum is hitting full-force, and as a result, recruits who were once thought to be unattainable, are now beginning to take a hard look at the makings of what Sarkisian is building in Austin. 

FEBRUARY 16 3:21 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns momentum in the 2022 recruiting cycle continues to increase, with multiple targets taking notice of what Steve Sarkisian is building in Austin. 

The latest of that group is top-level Denton Ryan cornerback Austin Jordan, who named the Longhorns among his top-10 schools on Monday.

Jordan also listed the Oklahoma Sooners, Ohio State Buckeys, Notre Dame, Fighting Irish, Georgia Bulldogs, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Penn State Nittany Lions, Texas A&M Aggies, USC Trojans, and Auburn Tigers in the list in no particular order. 

FEBRUARY 12 9:55 AM UPDATE: The Horns continued their all-out blitz on recruiting in their defensive secondary on Thursday evening, offering one of the nation's top 2023 cornerbacks in Tony Mitchell of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama.

Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 190 pounds, Mitchell has the athleticism and frame that Steve Sarkisian and Pete Kwiatkowski covet in their cornerbacks. Mitchell holds offers from all of the usual suspects in Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, USC, and Michigan, among many others. 

FEBRUARY 11 4:40 PM UPDATE: With the secondary set to be a major focus on the recruiting front in the coming months for the Horns, Steve Sarkisian and staff got a jump on the 2023 cycle, offering Arlington, Texas cornerback, Jamel Johnson of Seguin High School.

Johnson reported his offer via his personal Twitter account and to this point has received offers from national recruiting powers such as Alabama, LSU, and Michigan, as well as a host of other Power Five schools. 

FEBRUARY 10 7:40 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns added another offer to their extensive list for the 2022 class on the defensive side of the ball on Thursday, re-offering talented Mission Hills, California linebacker Niuafe Junior Tuihalamaka. 

Seen as a big hitter with a knack for leadership, Tuihalamaka is an effective pass rusher that brings a tough overall edge to the defense. 

Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 238 pounds, the Bishop Alemany prospect is being pursued by USC, UCLA, Florida, Arizona, Oregon, Nebraska, Notre Dame, and LSU, among others. 

FEBRUARY 9, 10:45 AM UPDATE: Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns offered a pair of talented defensive linemen this week, as they attempted to bolster their front seven going into the future. 

First up on that list, was 2023 defensive tackle prospect, John Walker, out of Kissimmee Florida, wh received an offer on Monday morning. The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder already boasts an impressive list of offers, including Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, USC, and Florida, among others. 

Then on Tuesday morning, Sarkisian's defensive focus continued, re-offering 2022 Boonville, Missouri defensive end DJ Wesolak. The 6-foot-6, 235-pound Boonville High School product also has offers from Oklahoma, Penn State, Oregon, Notre Dame, and Washington. 

