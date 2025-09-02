Previewing the Texas Longhorns Matchup vs. San Jose State
With all the anticipation leading up to the week one showdown between the Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes, the weekend has already passed in the blink of an eye, and now week two steadily approaches.
The Longhorns suffered a defeat at the hands of the defending national champions, but they will now return to Forty Acres looking for their first win of the year and to regain some confidence. While the eyes will be on quarterback Arch Manning's performance, their opponents will come prepared to play upset.
Everything you need to know about the Longhorns' week two opponent, the San Jose State Spartans.
History Of The Spartans
The Spartans are 0-1 to start the season after dropping their season opener at home 16-14 against Central Michigan. They have finished the last three seasons with seven wins, including the last two years under new head coach Ken Niumatalolo. Their best season came in 2012, when they went 11-2, which was also the last time they reached double-digit wins in a season.
The two programs have only met once, with the Longhorns winning 56-0 in Austin in 2017. The last time the Spartans beat a ranked team on the road was in 1980, when they took down Baylor in Waco 30-22, while their last win on the road against a "power four" school was in 2019 when they took down the Arkansas Razorbacks 31-24.
When the Longhorns and Spartans meet on Saturday, they will face one former player from their roster: Larry Turner-Gooden, a defensive back who transferred to the Spartans in 2024. The Longhorns will also have an advantage in this game, as they are used to 11 a.m. kickoffs, while their opponents haven't played that early since 2016.
Week One Opponent Recap
Despite their close loss in week one, the Spartans had a few key names establish themselves in week one, including receiver Sanny Scudero, who finished the game with nine catches for 189 yards and a touchdown, the most yards in a debut by a receiver in program history.
Linebacker Jordan Pollard finished with 15 tackles in the contest, good for third in the country for week one. The Spartans' Kryptonite was special teams against the Chippewas, where they missed two field goals in the fourth quarter with a chance to win the game. They showed they had some comeback in them, though. After falling early 13-0, they could make it a two-point contest.
The Spartans only allowed 115 yards through the air, but surrendered 247 yards on the ground, something the Longhorns can exploit after averaging over four yards a carry against the Buckeyes. On offense, the Spartans threw for 208 yards. Still, quarterback Walker Eget was 24-43 with two touchdowns and two interceptions, giving the Longhorns' secondary another chance to continue their impressive showing from week one.
The Longhorns (0-1, 0-0 SEC) will host the Spartans (0-1, 0-0 Mountain West) on Sept. 6 at 11 a.m. CT.