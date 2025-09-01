Steve Sarkisian's Biggest Takeaways From Texas Longhorns' Week 1 Loss
The Texas Longhorns suffered their first defeat of the season following Saturday’s season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus.
The game proved to be a predominantly defensive matchup, in which the Buckeyes were able to hold the Longhorns back long enough that they couldn’t quite find their offensive groove — despite maintaining control for the majority of the first and third quarter.
Ending in a Buckeyes 14-7 victory, here are some of the takeaways head coach Steve Sarkisian learned from the matchup.
Ohio State left minimal missed opportunities
“I didn't think they gave us a whole lot of (missed) opportunities in the past game,” Sarkisian said in a media availability. “I thought it was a very cautious pass game that they played with, and to their credit, it was effective enough, you know, they really didn't beat themselves in the game.”
When reviewing film, Sarkisian said there were a lot of runs internal for Ohio State. So, for Monday’s practice, he challenged the Longhorns players to apply more pressure with the second tackle when attacking the ball.
“When the first guy had him wrapped up, you know, we really pride ourselves on the second guy in punching and stripping that ball,” Sarkisian said. “I think we can be better there, but we've got to practice that better in practice… we attack the ball as good, or better than, anybody in the country — we just need to do it in game.”
Identifying a major takeaway from Saturday’s game, Sarkisian reiterated that acknowledging and emphasizing changes in practice is the key to making meaningful progress.
“If you want it to happen in game… you get what you emphasize, (and) we've got to emphasize that more in practice than we have, as a coaching staff, and demand that out of them on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, so they can come to life on Saturday,” Sarkisian said.
Looking forward
In preparation for the Longhorns’ week 2 game against the San Jose State Spartans, Sarkisian said their development tends to focus on internal.
“We have to assess, address, and game plan for the opponent that we have,” Sarkisian said. “But I think a lot of what we do is internal. So each individual works at his craft and gets better, (then) you take the coaching and try to apply the things that we’re working on.”
Sakisian added that many players will see the field for the first time this weekend, and the next month will allow them to grow and develop in preparation for SEC play. So, the focus on internal development is applicable to all players across the depth chart.
“(However), more importantly, it's the task at hand — what's in front of us, and that's playing San Jose State,” Sarkisian said. “To play good against San Jose State, we need to get better internally so that we can play our best football Saturday at 11 o'clock.”
As the Longhorns gear up to face the Spartans in Austin on Saturday, they prove to continue their upward progress by learning from their mistakes in the season opener against Ohio State, and applying them as they head into the remainder of their season.