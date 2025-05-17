Quinn Ewers Signs Exclusive NFL Trading Card Deal
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers has landed a new partnership after being drafted in the seventh round by the Miami Dolphins.
Ewers announced Friday on X that he has inked a trading card deal with Panini America. Texas quarterback Arch Manning has also previously partnered with the memorabilia company.
"Excited to announce that I have signed an exclusive autograph trading card deal with @paniniamerica for my NFL trading cards," Ewers wrote on X. "Thank you @paniniamerica for helping me tell my story and continuing our relationship! I can’t wait to see my first NFL trading cards!"
This is just the latest partnership for Ewers, who had multiple major NIL deals during his time at Texas, highlighted by being one of the three feature athletes on the cover of the highly-anticipated College Football 25 video game last summer along. Additionally, he was in the Dr Pepper "Fansville" commercial series this past season along with having other partnerships with Hulu, New Era and more.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said last month at the Houston Touchdown Club that Ewers never took NIL money from the university's collective, instead relying on his brand partnerships.
"I think he was one of the first guys through all this talk about collective and all the things that were going on in the world of NIL ... he never took money from our collective," Sarkisian said. "All of what he did through NIL was his true Name, Image, and Likeness."
Ewers was the 13th and final quarterback selected in the draft before the Dolphins scooped him up.
"I didn't expect to fall as low as I did, but circumstances being it is what it is at the end of the day, and I have the same opportunity as everybody else does, and I'm beyond thankful for that," Ewers said. "And I just want to go in there and play my game at the end of the day and learn and develop as a quarterback."
Ewers will likely see action for the Dolphins during the preseason. Miami's three-game exhibition slate features matchups against the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars. The Dolphins begin the 2025 regular season on the road against the Indianapolis Colts.