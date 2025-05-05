Quinn Ewers Among 6 Texas Longhorns Named to ESPN's 100 Best 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Six former Texas Longhorns were named to Matt Miller of ESPN's 100 best picks, steals and fits in the 2025 NFL Draft.
It was a historic NFL Draft for Texas, surpassing last year's total of 11 selections to break the school record for most players picked in a single draft. Miller's list indicates many of the selected Longhorns may provide immediately recognizable value to their new NFL teams.
Highest on the list at No. 13 was the first of the Longhorns picked: Kelvin Banks Jr.
After earning the Outland Trophy and Rotary Lombardi Award in his final season at Texas, Banks Jr. went off the board in the top ten to the New Orleans Saints. He adds another young piece to the Saints' offensive line as they look to find a permanent, or sufficient, solution at quarterback.
Soon after, at No. 15, Miller has new Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron. Barron, the 2024 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award winner, will line up across from 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II with the opportunity to create one of the top secondary duos in the league. The 20th overall pick has landed in a spot where he can make an impact from the get-go.
Texas's third first-round pick Matthew Golden sits at No. 21 on Miller's list. When he was selected by the Green Bay Packers at 23rd overall, the hometown crowd made sure to welcome him enthusiastically as he arrived on stage and waved their signature green jersey. Golden joins a young wide receiver room with versatile talent, hoping to give Jordan Love a consistent target like he did last season in Austin for the Horns.
At No. 59 on Miller's list is Quinn Ewers, who slid to the seventh round before being drafted by the Miami Dolphins. While dropping to the last round was undoubtedly disappointing for the three-year Longhorn starter, Miller points out that Miami is a place where Ewers will have the time to develop and potentially get a chance due to Tua Tagovailoa's injury history. It is worthwhile to keep an eye on Ewers as his NFL career gets underway.
The fifth Longhorn on the list jumps to the Philadelphia Eagles' second-round selection, safety Andrew Mukuba. Mukuba spent three years at Clemson before transferring to Texas, but he had his most productive season in tackles and interceptions while wearing the burnt orange. Miller believes Mukuba could start Week 1 for Philadelphia, showing why he's on the list at No. 61.
Running back Jaydon Blue is the final Longhorn mentioned by Miller, sitting at No. 64. Picked by the Dallas Cowboys in the fifth round, Blue only has to make his way up Interstate 35 to find his new home. While fumbling issues reduced his role last season, Blue has NFL-caliber explosiveness he can bring to a Cowboys team looking for a jolt in the backfield.
The other six Texas selections were defensive tackle Alfred Collins (second round - San Francisco 49ers), defensive tackle Vernon Broughton (third round - Saints), tight end Gunnar Helm (fourth round - Tennessee Titans), edge Barryn Sorrell (fourth round - Packers), offensive tackle Cameron Williams (sixth round - Eagles) and offensive lineman Hayden Conner (sixth round - Cardinals).
With Texas already having three players on the 2026 NFL Draft Big Board, more draft success can be expected soon for the Longhorns.